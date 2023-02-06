Lowell police: Officers at elementary schools another way to serve community





LOWELL -- Full-time school resource officers are stationed in Lowell's two public elementary schools for the first time.

The officers will be counted on to provide security and protection. But another potential benefit is key: developing trust between students and law enforcement, according to Lt. Kris Spangler, who oversees the school resource officer program for the Police Department.

"Our biggest desire is to strengthen the existing relationship between our community and our department," Spangler said. "We want to support our community in every way we can and let them know we have their back. This is just another way for our officers to serve our community and everyone in it."

Officer Jonathan Lunsford has been at Lowell Elementary and Officer Bo Mitchell at Tucker Elementary since students returned from winter break, Spangler said. Lunsford, a police officer since 2007, joined the Lowell department in 2018. Mitchell was previously a school resource officer before starting at Lowell in 2020, Spangler said.

Lowell is part of the Rogers School District. Lowell and Tucker elementary schools serve about 1,000 students combined.

The Lowell schools are the first elementaries in the district to have on-site resource officers. Rogers police resource officers monitor the other elementaries and respond as needed but aren't based there, said Ashley Siwiec, communications director for the district.

"Some of our students only see law enforcement when things go bad," district Superintendent Jeff Perry said. "And so there's an automatic opposition and resistance to working with law enforcement. But if we can get these children in early and begin working with them, they create those relationships. And that helps us out. I think everybody kind of sees this as an investment."

The full-time aspect is new, but the presence of Lowell police officers and firefighters at the schools isn't, Spangler said.

"This is more like a new iteration to an ongoing program," Spangler said.

He noted Police Chief Tim Kuth has been working to make officers' school presence more consistent. Officers have periodically worked crosswalk duty, lunched with students and even played with them during recess.

The difference now is they are there full time, he said.

"School resource officers must have a range of skills," Spangler said. "Obviously, they must be personable and have the best of communication skills. Both of our SROs are community oriented and want to make sure the children have a safe environment in which to learn and grow. We need ambassadors who have the ability to develop partnerships with students, parents, teachers and the community. We also need officers who are able to handle a threat to the students or staff."

Perry pointed to a teaching angle.

"In a school resource officer, we're looking for an individual who's about developing relationships, not necessarily catching students being bad," Perry said. "It's teaching them not to do bad things."

Resource officers can also spot students who need assistance, Perry said.

The city of Lowell is fully funding the program, Spangler said. The startup -- including new uniforms, vehicles and training -- is expected to cost $200,000, with future yearly expenses at around $150,000, he said.

Perry said Kuth and Mayor Chris Moore were instrumental in getting the program rolling.

The Rogers Police Department provides resource officers for other schools in the district. But filling those positions can be hard because of overall staffing challenges. The department is about 15 officers short right now, according to Keith Foster, the department's public information officer.

Foster said there are typically six resource officers -- one at both Rogers and Heritage high schools and one at each of the four middle schools -- but that number is five at the moment with one slot open.

Rogers New Technology High School doesn't have its own resource officer, but the officer at nearby Kirksey Middle School can come over to New Technology if needed. Likewise, the officer at Lingle Middle School can go to Crossroads Learning Center, Foster said.

Arkansas' School Safety Commission last year approved a recommendation that every school have an armed presence. A poll showed most Americans support placing armed police officers in schools.

While school resource officers are common across Northwest Arkansas, most school districts employ them only for their secondary schools, and not for their elementary schools.

The Springdale School District launched an initiative last year to hire a commissioned school security officer for each of its elementary schools. As of Friday, the district had filled all but one of its 19 security officer positions, Springdale district spokeswoman Mary Jordan said.

Security officers don't have the authority to make an arrest, but they can enforce school rules, according to Springdale police Capt. Jeff Taylor. In contrast, school resource officers are allowed only to enforce laws, he said.

