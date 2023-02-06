New playground, splash pad and pavilion in the works for Gulley Park in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Work at Gulley Park originally planned three years ago before the pandemic disrupted everyday life is set to get started soon.

The City Council has a pair of contracts on its agenda Tuesday for a new activity hub at the park with an expanded playground, splash pad and pavilion. The items are on the council's consent agenda, meaning they will pass without discussion unless a council member objects.

The first contract is for $734,936 with Landscape Structures, Inc., in Delano, Minn., to build the playground and splash pad. The second contract is for $595,059 with Poligon in Holland, Mich., to build the pavilion.

The existing playground, ground tiles and benches would be removed, according to planning documents. Donor plaques on benches near the playground would be removed and given to the owners. The swing set would stay, but have different seats installed such as a tire swing, a parent and child swing and an inclusive swing for children with mobility differences. Trees on the site would be preserved.

The new playground would include a seesaw, merry-go-round and cone spinner. A "mega tower" with a winding, enclosed slide would be the centerpiece. Tables for chess and pingpong also would be included.

The splash pad would sit north of the playground and have boulders for sitting placed around it. A similar feature at Walker Park lets children play in water that shoots up from the ground.

The pavilion would lie between the playground and splash pad, providing shade for park users and allowing parents to keep an eye on their children as they play.

The project originally was planned to happen in 2020 and be finished by 2021, but pandemic-related issues such as labor and material shortages and shipping delays put the project on the back burner, said Ted Jack, park planning superintendent.

"It was a major upheaval for us," he said. "We pretty much put it to the side and couldn't work on it."

Renee Batara, who lives near the park, said she was glad to see the project back on the table. She and her three boys, ranging from 10 to 15 years old, and their dog, Wally, frequent the park to attend concerts, get some exercise and experience nature at Niokaska Creek. The park for years has hosted a series of summer concerts.

Even though her kids are a little old for it now, Batara said the playground definitely needs an upgrade. The splash pad is a welcomed addition because kids of any age could enjoy it, she said.

She was glad to hear the pavilion is planned in between the two features to give parents a place to sit while their children play. Conversely, kids who aren't interested in the concerts will have more options to keep them entertained with the additional playground equipment and splash pad, Batara said.

Batara said she had seen stories online about other park projects in the city and wondered what had happened with the Gulley project. She welcomed the news, especially with how cold and sleet-covered the region has been recently.

"Every time I'm out there walking there are people and kids. The minute it's above 45 degrees, there are people out there on the playground or enjoying the sun," Batara said.

Money for the project is coming from hotel, motel and restaurant sales tax revenue and a $220,000 outdoor recreation program grant from the state. Half of the city's 2% hotel, motel and restaurant sales tax goes to park development, while the other half goes to tourism efforts.

Work should start soon after council approval and likely will last until the end of the year, Jack said. The playground will not be accessible while the work is going on, with fencing blocking off the construction area, he said.

The project is part of a larger plan to bring more amenities to Gulley Park. Jack estimated about 20% of the plan is done so far.

Crews resurfaced walking paths with lighting through the park and added a connection to Niokaska Creek trail. The restrooms have been renovated and the parking lot facing Township Street was expanded from about 30 spaces to 60.

Parks officials still have plans to develop a dog park, tennis and pickleball court and sand volleyball court. A renovated stage area for concerts with a large pavilion also is included in the plan.

More planned amenities at the activity hub include a tree house and picnic pavilions. A prairie with soft surface trails would go in at the northeast corner of the park, near Apple Seeds farm. An art and sculpture garden would go in at the southwest corner of the park, next to an expanded pond. Additional restrooms and an expanded parking lot facing Old Wire Road also are planned.

Playground equipment stands Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville City Council is expected to approve more than $1.3 million for work at to improve the park, including a new playground, splash pad and pavilion. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A Little Free Library stands Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, near a bridge at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville City Council is expected to approve more than $1.3 million for work at to improve the park, including a new playground, splash pad and pavilion. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Children play Saturday Feb. 4, 2023 at gulley Park in Fayetteville. The City Council on Tuesday will consider a pair of contracts totaling more than $1.3 million that would build a new playground, splash pad and pavilion at the park. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



A drawing shows the planned activity hub that will include a new playground, splash pad and pavilion at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. (Courtesy/Fayetteville)



A diagram shows proposed amenities for the planned activity hub at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. (Courtesy/Fayetteville)

