One person dead after shooting, West Memphis police said

Someone was shot to death on Sunday afternoon, West Memphis police said.

Kaveyon Caruthers was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of S. L. Henry Street, the West Memphis Police Department said in a post on Facebook Sunday.

The post did not disclose Cartuthers' age or confirm he was a resident of West Memphis.

Officers said they responded to the area just before 2:50 p.m. after getting a call about an unknown subject.

Though medical personnel arrived at the scene, Caruthers did not survive his injuries, police said.

No arrests were immediately made, the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.

West Memphis police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact the criminal investigation division by calling (870) 732-7554.