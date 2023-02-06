OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday, Feb. 6: Welcome to your year of spontaneity! You'll have bright ideas and you'll follow through fearlessly, or push through your trepidation to create experiences that elevate you and delight others. More highlights: a raise, an unexpected declaration of love and commitment and the sort of parties people will talk about a decade from now.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Nothing is a chore to you today, especially the sort of work that might normally be classified as such. Sweeping, cleaning, dusting is all an exercise in appreciation for all the bounty you have the privilege to maintain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have goals. Who is interested? It may be a source of stress. Many would like to be on Team You, though you have to make a bigger effort to connect with them. Make it your mission to find your supporters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You get the feeling you're drifting off track. This happens when the current is stronger than your intention. Either remind yourself of where you want to go and why, or ride the force. You can still change tracks if you want to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The problem, believe it or not, will work itself out. Sit tight. Have faith. You've made your play, now be watchful and still. Do nothing to interrupt the show about to unfold before you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make things. You are the sun. Your involvement elevates projects, relationships, endeavors. This golden day holds shimmering potential, particularly in the morning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If the fit isn't happening, you're better off making a quick change. Don't finagle to try to figure it out. Save your time and everyone else's by moving on to a more natural melding of interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What separates the amateurs from the pros? Follow-through. Neither is better than the other. It's wonderful to be unserious in a pursuit. It's the purest enjoyment. But seriousness depends on follow-through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Maybe you are the type of person who will do anything to facilitate a loved one's enjoyment. You'll consider yourself lucky today to see the opportunity and act on it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It will be tempting to spend the bulk of your time on a problem, but that's not advised. While you spend the best of your time with the people who feed your soul, problems will work themselves out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay attention. Keep your head on a swivel. The stall in the action is your lucky break. This is the pause you need to shift into a higher gear and take off like a rocket.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With most of the work, you do it in a timely manner and get your results at the end. But when it's great, like now, you get results all through and all at once to the point where the whole thing seems like one big reward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've had your heart stolen thief-style and you've had the experience of giving it with great consideration. The latter style is favored now. Choose carefully who to love and how. Where your love goes, your time follows.

SNOW LEOPARD STALKING

The day after the full moon in Leo is a snow leopard stalking its prey without intent. What happened yesterday is enough action to process for weeks to come. This begins a process of gathering information, seeing what there is to do and getting those wild wheels of the mind turning. Let the energy gather. The pounce will come much later.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Reggae pioneer and groove superstar Bob Marley came into the world on this day in 1945, and at age 36, the "Ambassador of Third World" left the planet a musical legacy of eternal good vibes. Before he was a cultural movement, Marley was said to enjoy spooking people with visions of their future. With water sign energy conspicuously missing from his natal chart, perhaps he relied on the rich social intuition of the sun and Mercury in Aquarius, the sign of tomorrow.



