Police: Shooting at Newport concert kills 1 person, injures 4

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four other victims were injured at a concert early Sunday, the Newport Police Department said.

Tamarionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta was fatally shot at a “Fredo Bang” concert just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release.

Newport police responded to the Unity Health-Newport emergency room, where multiple gunshot victims were taken, and to the concert on Clay Street.

Jarrett was one of the victims at the hospital, while another victim struck by gunfire was found at the scene, the release said.

Newport Lt. Mark Harmon said Monday morning that two men were being held for probable cause and are expected to be charged by the prosecuting attorney.

Harmon said the two men being held were Aaron Warren, 28, and Richard McGee, 31.

“We want to point out that these two individuals are not Newport residents; they were people that came in,” he said.

Harmon said he did not have a specific number but “a large crowd” was attending the concert.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that any witnesses or anyone with videos of the shooting contact the Newport Police Dispatch by calling (870) 523-2722.

CORRECTION: One person was killed and four people were injured in this shooting. An earlier version of this article misstated how many people were injured.