Police shooting injures man

Little Rock police announced an ongoing internal and criminal investigation Sunday following an officer-involved shooting that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a wellness check just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at an address associated with the Villas on Sixty Fifth apartment complex, formerly known as the Spanish Jons Apartments, a tweet from the department said.

Police made contact with two female relatives of the victim upon arrival, the tweet stated.

Shortly after, police met with James Mosby, who warned officers not to approach him while removing a handgun from his waistband and firing "several times," according to the tweet from the department.

Officers then took cover while returning fire, the tweet said.

A news release stated Mosby, 49, continued to fire while screaming at police.

Mosby was allegedly struck during the exchange, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim then stood back up and continued to yell at the officers before placing the handgun on the hood of a nearby car, the release stated.

Officers approached Mosby and took him into custody without further incident, the release said.

He was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and then released back into police custody for further investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation and since this incident involved an officer discharging a service weapon, an internal investigation has begun," Police Chief Heath Helton said in the release. "A separate criminal investigation is also underway."