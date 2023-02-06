PREP BASKETBALL: Harrison rallies past Russellville, reclaims share of first place in 5A-West

BOYS

Harrison 58,

Russellville 56

Blake Hilligoss' 3-pointer with just under a minute to play gave Harrison the lead, then the Goblins hit five free throws down the stretch to defeat Russellville in a 5A-West Conference game in Goblin Arena.

The win, coupled with Siloam Springs' loss to Mountain Home, moves Harrison (16-7, 6-2) back into a tie for first place in the 5A-West standings.

The Goblins trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before Hilligoss hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game and gave Harrison a 53-52 lead. Ryder Scribner, a freshman, added two free throws to make it a three-point game with 30.2 seconds left, only to have Russellville hit two moments later.

Blake Shrum then hit two free throws with 14.0 seconds left to make it a 57-54 game. Russellville picked up a basket inside and called timeout with 3.4 seconds left, then Scribner hit a free throw to finalize the scoring.

Hilligoss finished with 19 points to lead Harrison, followed by Scribner with 18 and Cole Cecil with 14.

Pea Ridge 53,

Gravette 46

Pea Ridge used a 15-4 run in the third quarter to take the lead from Gravette and claim a 4A-1 Conference victory Saturday in Lion Arena.

The Blackhawks (18-9, 9-3) used the outburst to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 36-29 lead, then traded point for point with the Lions (16-10, 5-7) in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead.

Bric Cates had 19 points and Josh Turner 18 for Pea Ridge, which moved into a tie for second place in the league standings with Huntsville heading into Tuesday's game against the Eagles. Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 15 points, followed by Holden Betz with 12.

Bergman 64, Green Forest 53

Walker Patton had 23 points as Bergman celebrated its seniors with a 3A-1 Conference win at home over Green Forest.

The Panthers (29-4, 9-0) led 16-8 after one quarter and 37-20 at halftime before the Tigers (8-15, 2-7) pulled within 48-33 after three quarters.

Kaden Ponder added 15 points for Bergman, which travels to Lincoln tonight.

Valley Springs 72, West Fork 50

Valley Springs claimed sole possession of second place in the 3A-1 Conference standings with a solid road victory over West Fork.

Valley Springs (21-12, 7-2) broke a 17-17 deadlock with an 18-6 run in the second quarter and took a 35-23 halftime lead, then extended it to a 54-39 cushion to close out the third quarter.

Dason Hensley had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Valley Springs, which hosts Elkins in a makeup game tonight. Kaden Horn was next with 16, followed by Nate Helams with 14 and Maddax Johnson with 11.

Kole Pennington led West Fork (16-8, 7-4) with 17 points, followed by Camden Callahan with 12.

Jasper 68, Lead Hill 33

Jasper clinched the 1A-1 East Conference regular-season title and the top seed for the upcoming conference tournament with a victory at Lead Hill.

The Pirates (25-4, 13-0), who will close out conference play tonight against Omaha, jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to a 41-23 halftime margin before going on an 18-1 run in the third quarter.

Huston Davidson had 28 points for Jasper, while Jayce Williams led Lead Hill (11-25, 6-8) with nine points and Kaden Baker had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Lead Hill also suffered an 86-56 nonconference loss Friday to Green Forest as Baker had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Williams added 16 and Mason Cain 12.

Mountain Home 51, Siloam Springs 49

Braiden Dewey scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead Mountain Home to a 51-49 victory over Siloam Springs on Saturday at the Hangar.

Siloam Springs (13-8, 5-2 5A-West) fell out of first place with the loss and is now tied with Greenbrier for second, both a half game behind Harrison for the the league lead.

The Panthers led 10-5 after the first quarter but Mountain Home rallied in the second quarter to take a 22-17 lead. The Bombers led 35-26 entering the fourth.

Ky Bickford and Robert Dover each added eight points for the Bombers (13-10, 4-3).

Dalton Newman led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Levi Fox had 12 and Nathan Hawbaker nine.

GIRLS

Valley Springs 55, West Fork 22

Valley Springs overcame a sluggish start to defeat West Fork during a 3A-1 Conference game in the Tiger Dome.

The visiting Lady Tigers (24-9, 8-1) went on a 20-5 run in the second quarter and turned a three-point deficit into a 25-13 halftime lead. Valley Springs continued to pull away by outscoring West Fork 17-2 in the third quarter for a 42-15 cushion.

Macy Willis led Valley Springs with 14, followed by Camie Moore with 11. MaKenzie Greenlee had 11 points for West Fork (5-18, 2-9).

Russellville 49, Harrison 47

Russellville scored inside to break a 45-45 deadlock with 1:25 remaining, then added two free throws with 12.1 seconds lef to secure a 5A-West Conference victory over Harrison in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Goblins (8-13, 2-6) missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt, then had a turnover late in the game that led to Russellville's free throws. Clare Barger then drove the length of the floor and scored, but Harrison was out of timeouts and couldn't stop the clock from expiring.

Barger and Brooklyn Mitchell each had 12 points for the Lady Goblins.

Gravette 71,

Pea Ridge 45

Brynn Romine had 19 points to lead a trio of Gravette players in double figures as the Lady Lions claimed a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Pea Ridge.

Gravette (14-9, 8-4) set the tone early with a 21-6 lead after one quarter and extended it to a 39-16 halftime margin.

Alexa Parker and Dalacie Wishon added 16 points apiece for the Lady Lions. Leah Telgemeier led Pea Ridge (13-14, 3-9) with 14 points.

Alpena 46, Omaha 33

Alpena turned the tables with a 12-4 run in the second quarter and defeated Omaha in a 1A-1 East Conference at Alpena.

The Lady Leopards (12-15, 6-5) used the outburst to turn a four-point deficit into a 21-17 halftime lead, then was able to stretch it out into a 32-23 cushion after three quarters.

Cassidy Ohler had 14 points and Laini Block 11 for Alpena, while Shelby Whitehurst finished with 10 points for Omaha (11-13, 5-6).

Siloam Springs 43, Mountain Home 40

The Lady Panthers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the first half to win at Mountain Home on Saturday night.

Siloam Springs trailed 31-14 after a Parker Huskey 3-pointer, but cut the Lady Bombers' lead to 31-18 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Mountain home 25-9 in the second half and only allowed one point over the final 6 minutes, 15 seconds.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs (13-8, 6-1 5A-West) with 14 points, while Brooke Ross had 12 and Mimo Jacklik nine, all in the second half.

Amelia Rucker led the Lady Bombers (12-11, 3-4) with 10 points, while Huskey had nine.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette