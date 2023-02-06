Remember when Frosty the Snowman shot an ad with Taylor Quick in Little Rock?





It was about 89 degrees on June 10, 1999, when a Democrat-Gazette photographer snapped these photos in Little Rock.

Our only other information comes from the caption published in the newspaper under one of the photos:

◼️ The snowman suit represented Frosty the Snowman.

◼️ Wearing it was Samuel Murphy.

◼️ He took part in an advertising shoot for Studio C with a 5-year-old Taylor Quick.

◼️ It was a warm day.

◼️ Many passers-by stared.

We don't remember anything more.

We do notice that a parking lot occupied the site of today's Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Perhaps you saw the advertisement? If you know more about this apparently sweltering Frosty incident, please let Remember When know by emailing:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com

[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos » arkansasonline.com/26frosty]

Samuel Murphy, wearing a Frosty the Snowman suit for an ad shoot June 10, 1999, at Markham and Scott streets in Little Rock, walks back to the Studio C offices when it was finished. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





