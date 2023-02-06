Siloam Springs chamber picks state Rep. Robin Lundstrum for Outstanding Civic Leadership Award

SILOAM SPRINGS -- State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, has served the citizens of Northwest Arkansas since 2014. However to the citizens of Siloam Springs, Lundstrum was more of a cheerleader and booster for the city.

Lundstrum has served as a state representative since 2015 and part of her district included Siloam Springs. Following the 2020 census, House and Senate districts in Arkansas changed, and Lundstrum lost Siloam Springs in the process.

Lundstrum has been selected by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce as this year's recipient of the Outstanding Civic Leadership Award.

"It was and is apparent that Robin loves Siloam Springs and what we represent as a Christian city," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. "She went above and beyond to support and attend any and every civic function -- from graduations, ceremonies, memorials, inductions and more for our district and specifically our city."

The secret to her success

Part of the secret of Lundstrum's success had to do with her time as an educator at John Brown University and as a small business owner, she said.

Lundstrum began her career as a small businessperson when she was 17 years old and she wanted to buy her first rental property. Her mother nixed the idea, but Lundstrum eventually began purchasing rental properties in the early 1990s, she said.

In 1989, Lundstrum applied for a position at John Brown University, where she was the first professor to teach human sexuality.

Lundstrum left JBU to focus on her family and began focusing more on her rental properties, she said.

"Everyone involved in politics ought to earn a paycheck," Lundstrum said.

As an educator, Lundstrum saw how education is impacted by decisions made at the state level. Running her own business taught Lundstrum where the money came from, she said.

Lundstrum's time as a member of the Elm Springs City Council also allowed her to see how big decisions impact smaller communities.

While Lundstrum has achieved a lot during her time as a state representative, she never had a main focus, but rather focused on what the needs were at the time. Initially, Lundstrum focused on unemployment tax cuts and lowering the unemployment timeframe. Today, Lundstrum is focusing on human trafficking and protecting children, she said.

One of Lundstrum's major highlights was helping to add an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution regarding voter identification, she said. Lundstrum co-sponsored HB1112 in early January of 2021. The bill was primarily sponsored by then-state Rep. Mark Lowery, Lundstrum said.

Legacy left behind

Lundstrum listened to the citizens of Siloam Springs and went to Little Rock to advocate for her district, Hulbert said.

Hulbert called Lundstrum a fighter for conservatism, who stood tall for police officers when the rest of the world attacked them, as well as supporting veterans and limiting taxes for property owners.

"As a person, one would have to look far and wide to find a more caring and attentive leader than Robin," Hulbert said. "She and her husband, Tom, are devoted to Northwest Arkansas, and she has been incredibly responsive to the needs of her constituents. The stories are many."

Lundstrum also has been a supporter of the faith community of the city and defended parents' rights in regard to education by protecting the materials presented in public schools to make sure they are not part of an agenda to undermine the citizens' heritage and values, Hulbert said.

When asked if she had any advice for future state representatives, Lundstrum said to be bold and listen to the constituents.

"Stay close to your constituents," Lundstrum said. "They will keep you grounded."