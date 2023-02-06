GOLF

Arkansas tied for sixth

The University of Arkansas men's golf team opened its spring season Sunday with 36 holes at The Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., shooting an opening-round 295 before rallying with a 1-under par 287 in round two and stood in a tie for sixth place with a score of 582.

However, three teams still have two holes to play before finishing the second round.

Vanderbilt leads the 14-team field with a 19-under 557. Host North Florida is second at 11-under. Louisiana Tech, which is one of three teams that did not finish the second round, is third at 1-over. Central Florida and Florida Gulf Coast are at 5-over, one stroke ahead of Arkansas and Furman.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira opened with an even-par 72 before posting a bogey-free 68 in the afternoon session to complete the day at 4-under 140, good for a tie for fourth place.

Wil Gibson, playing as an individual, and Manuel Lozada are tied for 24th place at 2-over 146.

Julian Perico is in a tie for 31st place at 3-over 147. Christian Castillo is tied for 53rd place (6-over 150), while Segundo Oliva Pinto is tied for 71st place (11-over 155).

The third and final round is scheduled for today.

TENNIS

Razorbacks sweep Illinois State

The Arkansas men's tennis team won both of their matches 4-0 against Illinois State on Sunday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

The teams of Melvin Manuel/Adrien Burdet and Stefanos Savva/Alan Sau Franco helped the Razorbacks take the doubles point with 6-0 and 6-1 wins, respectively.

In singles play, Burdet defeated Melker Isaksson 6-2, 6-0. Savva won in straight sets over Nam Pham 6-2, 7-5, then Gerard Planelles Ripoll earned a 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory over Adrian Dibildox.

In the second part of the doubleheader, Manuel and Burdet and Planelles Ripoll and Foster Rogers won the doubles matches for Arkansas.

Rogers defeated Dominic Anderson 6-2, 6-0. Manuel beat Pham 6-3, 6-2 before Planelles Ripoll grabbed the final point with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tim Ostro.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services