Super Bowl LVII Updated MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Co-Favorites

It’s Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts and then everyone else in the Super Bowl LVII MVP betting market.
The Big Game is set to kick off six days from now and the quarterbacks for the Chiefs and Eagles are tied atop the board with the best odds to win the individual honor. Historically, the award has gone to quarterbacks, much like the regular-season MVP. In recent years, however, some non-signal callers have been named MVP, like wide receiver Cooper Kupp a season ago.
Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP in 2020, has drawn even with Hurts at +130 after trailing him just a week ago. Hurts was previously available at even odds with his team favored by 1.5 points over Kansas City and Mahomes was +120.
There’s a massive dropoff from the two quarterbacks to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has the third-best odds to win the award at +1600. No tight end has ever won it before, but Kelce is a unique case as the top receiving option in the Kansas City offense. Eagles’ receiver A.J. Brown has the fourth-best odds at +1800. Brown has had a quiet postseason with just 50 total yards across two games. The next jump is to running back Miles Sanders at +2500, who rounds out the top five. The last time a running back won Super Bowl MVP was Terrell Davis in 1998.
Below are the complete odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP, from the quarterbacks all the way down to the kickers, with every playmaker in between.
Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs +130
Jalen Hurts, Eagles +130
Travis Kelce, Chiefs +1600
A.J. Brown, Eagles +1800
Miles Sanders, Eagles +2500
DeVonta Smith, Eagles +3100
Haason Reddick, Eagles +3400
Jerick Mckinnon, Chiefs +5000
Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs +5000
Chris Jones, Chiefs +5000
Dallas Goedert, Eagles +6000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs +6000
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs +7500
Brandon Graham, Eagles +7500
Darius Slay, Eagles +8500
Chad Henne, Chiefs +10000
Nick Bolton, Chiefs +10000
T.J. Edwards, Eagles +10000
Frank Clark, Chiefs +11000
Quez Watkins, Eagles +12000
Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles +13000
Justin Reid, Chiefs +14000
Skyy Moore, Chiefs +14000
L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs +14000
George Karlaftis, Chiefs +14000
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Eagles +15000
Gardner Minshew, Eagles +15000
James Bradberry, Eagles +15000
Kadarius Toney, Chiefs +15000
Josh Sweat, Eagles +15000
Boston Scott, Eagles +15000
Willie Gay, Chiefs +18000
Fletcher Cox, Eagles +18000
Mike Danna, Chiefs +24000
Kyzir White, Eagles +24000
Zach Pascal, Eagles +24000
Justin Watson, Chiefs +22000
Trent McDuffie, Chiefs +24000
Reed Blankenship, Eagles +24000
Harrison Butker, Chiefs +28000
Jake Elliott, Eagles +28000
