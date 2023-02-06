Super Bowl LVII Updated MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Co-Favorites

It’s Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts and then everyone else in the Super Bowl LVII MVP betting market.

The Big Game is set to kick off six days from now and the quarterbacks for the Chiefs and Eagles are tied atop the board with the best odds to win the individual honor. Historically, the award has gone to quarterbacks, much like the regular-season MVP. In recent years, however, some non-signal callers have been named MVP, like wide receiver Cooper Kupp a season ago.

Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP in 2020, has drawn even with Hurts at +130 after trailing him just a week ago. Hurts was previously available at even odds with his team favored by 1.5 points over Kansas City and Mahomes was +120.

Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

There’s a massive dropoff from the two quarterbacks to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has the third-best odds to win the award at +1600. No tight end has ever won it before, but Kelce is a unique case as the top receiving option in the Kansas City offense. Eagles’ receiver A.J. Brown has the fourth-best odds at +1800. Brown has had a quiet postseason with just 50 total yards across two games. The next jump is to running back Miles Sanders at +2500, who rounds out the top five. The last time a running back won Super Bowl MVP was Terrell Davis in 1998.

Below are the complete odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP, from the quarterbacks all the way down to the kickers, with every playmaker in between.

Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs +130

Jalen Hurts, Eagles +130

Travis Kelce, Chiefs +1600

A.J. Brown, Eagles +1800

Miles Sanders, Eagles +2500

DeVonta Smith, Eagles +3100

Haason Reddick, Eagles +3400

Jerick Mckinnon, Chiefs +5000

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs +5000

Chris Jones, Chiefs +5000

Dallas Goedert, Eagles +6000

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs +6000

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs +7500

Brandon Graham, Eagles +7500

Darius Slay, Eagles +8500

Chad Henne, Chiefs +10000

Nick Bolton, Chiefs +10000

T.J. Edwards, Eagles +10000

Frank Clark, Chiefs +11000

Quez Watkins, Eagles +12000

Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles +13000

Justin Reid, Chiefs +14000

Skyy Moore, Chiefs +14000

L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs +14000

George Karlaftis, Chiefs +14000

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Eagles +15000

Gardner Minshew, Eagles +15000

James Bradberry, Eagles +15000

Kadarius Toney, Chiefs +15000

Josh Sweat, Eagles +15000

Boston Scott, Eagles +15000

Willie Gay, Chiefs +18000

Fletcher Cox, Eagles +18000

Mike Danna, Chiefs +24000

Kyzir White, Eagles +24000

Zach Pascal, Eagles +24000

Justin Watson, Chiefs +22000

Trent McDuffie, Chiefs +24000

Reed Blankenship, Eagles +24000

Harrison Butker, Chiefs +28000

Jake Elliott, Eagles +28000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.