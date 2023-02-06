Super Quiz: Funny Signs

1. Have you noticed that "The IRS" spells ------------?
2. It was I. I let the -------- out.
3. If money doesn't grow on trees, why do banks have ----------------?
4. Stop killing Buffalo for their ----------.
5. Insect jokes really ------ me.
6. I sued the airline for losing my luggage. I lost my --------.
7. Do gun manuals have a ------------------------------ section?
8. My new chair lift is driving me up the --------.
9. My friend David had his ID stolen. Now he is just ------.
ANSWERS:
1. Theirs
2. Dogs
3. Branches
4. Wings
5. Bug
6. Case
7. Troubleshooting
8. Wall
9. Dav