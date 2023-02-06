Super Quiz: Funny Signs

1. Have you noticed that "The IRS" spells ------------?

2. It was I. I let the -------- out.

3. If money doesn't grow on trees, why do banks have ----------------?

4. Stop killing Buffalo for their ----------.

5. Insect jokes really ------ me.

6. I sued the airline for losing my luggage. I lost my --------.

7. Do gun manuals have a ------------------------------ section?

8. My new chair lift is driving me up the --------.

9. My friend David had his ID stolen. Now he is just ------.

ANSWERS:

1. Theirs

2. Dogs

3. Branches

4. Wings

5. Bug

6. Case

7. Troubleshooting

8. Wall

9. Dav