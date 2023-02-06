Survey: Teacher outlook hopeful





A survey of more than 1,000 educators in all 50 states showed that four out of five teachers are happy or somewhat happy in their current roles and are not looking to leave the profession.

But, if the opportunity were given, 40% of the respondents to the questionnaire done by an Arkansas-based company indicated that they would leave the education field.

SchoolCEO, a quarterly research and perspectives magazine focused on marketing for elementary and secondary education -- and an arm of the larger Apptegy technology company -- did the multiple-choice and open-ended-question survey. Apptegy provides mobile apps and websites for school districts.

School leaders nationwide see themselves as being in an education labor crisis, authors of the report on the survey results said. They cited a recent study by National Education Association research that indicated that nearly 50% of teachers leave the profession within five years.

"Our findings suggest a more hopeful narrative. Teachers are happier in their jobs than you might expect, and they're not all set on leaving the profession -- or even their current positions. That means that when it comes to teacher recruitment, you actually do have a great deal of power," study authors Abigale Franco, Brittany Keil, and Melissa Hite wrote.

The purpose of the emailed survey sent to a sample of school employees in some 300 districts was to determine from the teachers themselves what teachers ages 20 to 80 see as the most attractive features in a teaching job, how they learn about school job openings and what can be done to attract and retain teachers to school systems.

The findings? The geographic location of a job, the culture of the school and the leadership were the top priorities in deciding where to work, according to the survey report titled "What Teachers Want."

"About 30% of teachers indicated that they would be willing to move to a new area to pursue another opportunity, while almost 60% of educators indicated little to no interest in moving," the survey report authors said. "It may be that teachers are emphasizing location in their job searches because they don't want to move and are therefore mainly considering opportunities in their current areas."

Taking a lesser priority in deciding on a teaching job, according to the survey results, were student performance, career advancement opportunities, and mentorship programs.

In regard to the role salaries play in selecting one teaching job over another, the survey report authors said: "We asked respondents to agree or disagree with the following statement: 'My decision to work in my current district was primarily shaped by salary and benefits.'

"We were somewhat surprised to find that the answers were split pretty evenly; 42% disagreed at least to some degree, while 39% agreed at some level. About 19% were neutral," the authors of the report said.

The SchoolCEO survey comes at a time when school districts across the nation are challenged with, and falling short, in the filling of teacher jobs, particularly in subjects such as special education, math, science and foreign languages.

The Little Rock School District, for example, this year turned to a vendor to provide online teachers in math, science and foreign language instruction for Mabelvale Middle School. The district's board just last month authorized the employment of international teachers for the coming school year in an effort to fill jobs that have been vacant this school year.

The SchoolCEO survey also comes at a time when Arkansas lawmakers this year are expected to consider a yet-to-be-introduced bill that is likely to include provisions for raising teacher salaries.

"The current teacher shortage means that school districts must be strategic about how they recruit and retain educators," SchoolCEO editor Hite said in releasing the survey results last week.

"While districts cannot control their location, they can certainly control their leadership and school culture," Hite said. "This new research helps school leaders better understand what teachers want and know what to focus on as they build recruitment material for the next school year."

The survey quizzed the respondents about how they found their first jobs in their current school systems. A total of 328 respondents cited the school or district website. Another 256 said word of mouth. Smaller numbers reported that their student teaching positions helped them get jobs. Still others cited job fairs, job boards and recruitment agencies. Fourteen said social media was their job source.

On the role that social media and school websites play in attracting teacher candidates, the researchers found a mix of information.

More than 70% of respondents said they had looked at school and district websites before applying for a job. But almost 84% of the respondents sample indicated that their school's online presence did not attract them to the job.

"These findings present an interesting dilemma. While prospective teachers don't seem to be engaging with school social media much, an overwhelming majority are visiting school websites -- but those websites aren't necessarily attracting applicants," the authors said.

The study's authors, as a result, urged that districts keep their websites current, user friendly and attractive. As for the website links to job openings, don't just list job descriptions, they said, but sell the district or school's culture by highlighting staff and student testimonials, awards and activities.

The survey report is here: https://bit.ly/3HYA6ck



