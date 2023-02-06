O’Jays' 'Final Tour' includes April 8 concert at Simmons Bank Arena

The O’Jays are making their “Last Stop on the Lovetrain: The Final Tour,” with one of their stops at The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue's reduced seating footprint, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

The legendary group will be “playing the hits,” including “Love Train,” “Backstabbers,” “For the Love of Money,” “I Love Music,” “Use Ta Be My Girl” and “Darlin' Darlin' Baby.”

Tickets — $65.95-$159.95 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.