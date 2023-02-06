Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 26-Feb. 2.
Jan. 26
Steven Marc Jones, 24, and Maegin Virginia McLeroy, 23, both of Fayetteville
Austin Eugene Kelly, 19, and Autumn Stormy Marie McGarrah, 19, both of Fayetteville
Jason Michael Mahan, 48, and Rita Denise Mishler, 39, both of Fayetteville
William Paul Wortham, 38, and Brenda Sofia Gomez-Navarro, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 27
Cesar Humberto Acosta, 28, and Megan Lee Taylor, 28, both of Springdale
Philip Samuel Armstrong, 36, and Susan Johnann Wells, 33, both of Farmington
Christopher Mathias Blaney, 38, and Kerry Ann Jordan Purcell, 27, both of Fayetteville
Cesar Cespedes Espinoza, 38, and Viridiana Landverde-Garcia, 40, both of Springdale
Christopher Michael Garnett, 36, and Heather Deanna Bragg, 42, both of Springdale
Lucas Dean Ray Grogan, 30, and Belinda Sue Daniels, 26, both of Jasper
Tony Joe McDonald, 40, and Elaynah LeRae Holmes, 32, both of Springdale
Christopher Colby Salazar, 39, and Jade Taylor Webb, 32, both of Fayetteville
Alexander James Scholl, 27, and Abby Marie Dismang, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Patrick Bryant Wilson, 50, and Misty Dawn McReynolds, 45, both of Springdale