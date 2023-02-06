Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 26-Feb. 2.

Jan. 26

Steven Marc Jones, 24, and Maegin Virginia McLeroy, 23, both of Fayetteville

Austin Eugene Kelly, 19, and Autumn Stormy Marie McGarrah, 19, both of Fayetteville

Jason Michael Mahan, 48, and Rita Denise Mishler, 39, both of Fayetteville

William Paul Wortham, 38, and Brenda Sofia Gomez-Navarro, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 27

Cesar Humberto Acosta, 28, and Megan Lee Taylor, 28, both of Springdale

Philip Samuel Armstrong, 36, and Susan Johnann Wells, 33, both of Farmington

Christopher Mathias Blaney, 38, and Kerry Ann Jordan Purcell, 27, both of Fayetteville

Cesar Cespedes Espinoza, 38, and Viridiana Landverde-Garcia, 40, both of Springdale

Christopher Michael Garnett, 36, and Heather Deanna Bragg, 42, both of Springdale

Lucas Dean Ray Grogan, 30, and Belinda Sue Daniels, 26, both of Jasper

Tony Joe McDonald, 40, and Elaynah LeRae Holmes, 32, both of Springdale

Christopher Colby Salazar, 39, and Jade Taylor Webb, 32, both of Fayetteville

Alexander James Scholl, 27, and Abby Marie Dismang, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Patrick Bryant Wilson, 50, and Misty Dawn McReynolds, 45, both of Springdale