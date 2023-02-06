Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 23

Bobo's Ribbon Ice

4155 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 50, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility does not have certified food protection manager. Facility was cited for this violation in 1/2022 and 7/2022. Facility must comply by 4/28/2023. The back prep area does not have a dedicated handwash sink available. It appears that there may have been one in the past, but now there is only a three-compartment sink in this area. Ice machine has pink buildup on underside of ice chute. Facility is not using sanitizer in three-compartment sink to sanitize the food contact surfaces dishes and utensils. Front cold-holding prep table had strawberries at 48 degrees, boba at 59 degrees (package labeling is to "refrigerate after opening"), carton of half and half at 47 degrees. Oven cleaner and stove top cleaner sitting on top of upright freezer in back prep room. Side-by-side refrigerator in back area is not operational with ambient temperature of 50 degrees. Unit was being used to thaw chicken. There is a hose attached to faucet of three-compartment sink in back area and the hose extends down into the sink basin.

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken being thawed in refrigerator with ambient temperature of 50 degrees. Several food containers not labeled with contents. Ice scoop stored in drink ice with scoop handle in contact with the ice. The vent hood had accumulation of grease and dust on the inside of the vent hood, floors under shelves and equipment had buildup of food debris.

Harps - Food Store

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three cans of food that were dented on the edge/seam were on the shelf for sale. Two packages of anti-itch cream had an expiration date of 01/2022.

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One can of soup was dented on the edge. One package of Motrin was dated 11/2022, and one package of Preparation H was dated 08/2022. There is a dark buildup on the frame portion of the chef drawer cold-hold unit.

Slim Chickens

2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area drainage pipe needs adjustment for proper directional flow in to floor drain. Container of sliced lemon wedges for customer self-service lacks dispensing utensils. Food employee manager's finger ring is not a plain band.

Taco Bell

1147 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was an in-use trash can blocking the front handwash sink. Chipotle sauce in the walk-in was at 46 degrees, guacamole in the walk-in was at 44 degrees, diced onions in the walk-in were at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired Aug 30, 2022.

Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean

2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

The Hill School

88 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can opener had shavings around blade.

Big Whiskey's

1320 N. College Ave., Suite 34, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bar handwashing sink floor drain is overflowing when in use.

Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation area and one in the bar area lack food employee handwashing notice posted. Two storage containers for wet wiping cloths are stored on the food preparation area floor. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Jan. 24

Active Life Nutrition

1004 W. Maple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The lights in the mop room are not working.

Domino's

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Blue cheese dressing in the delivery fridge was at 43 degrees. Three spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The current permit is not available.

Harps - Food Store

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork

Critical violations: Produce preparation area handwashing sink hot water (temperature 60 degrees) is not flowing properly.

Noncritical violations: Meat department preparation area cooling unit fan shrouds lack cleaning.

Latte Da

3232 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs were over ready-to-eat food in the fridge.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Menu did not include a consumer advisory. Facility lacks sanitizer test strips.

McDonald's

3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One container of tea in the self-service area lacked a cover. There was a buildup of debris on the floor near the ice cream machine.

West Fork Elementary School

245 School Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Food employee manager handled a piece of baked pizza with bare hand when checking the internal temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Jan. 26

E-Z Mart

1635 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Energy drinks being kept in handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No covered receptacle in women's restroom.

Harps - Food Store

1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in meat market area did not have warm water.

The Galley

3932 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. Food permit is expired as of 10/31/2022.

White Oak Station

4128 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Chicken tenders and meatloaf being held at 111 degrees. Gravy being held at 112 degrees in hot-holding unit.

Noncritical violations: Box of eggs on floor of walk-in cooler, box of pizzas on floor of walk-in freezer. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer.

Jan. 27

Bucks Of Asia

2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chicken skewers being stored in walk-in above fresh vegetables. White rice at 72 degrees, and fried rice at 106 degrees in hot-holding. Raw pork and artificial crab sticks thawing at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Open beverage container on top of prep table. Prep table lacks cleaning. Raw eggs out of shell in walk-in cooler with date-markings past the seven day holding period. Spray bottle with sanitizer was not labeled.

Family Dollar

1302 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed the floors in the back room have a buildup of soil on the surface.

Green's Power Juice

410 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Quail eggs in the refrigerator with an expiration date of 11/21/2022.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bread was being stored below an insect control device. Handwash sink in front deli food prep area had water pooling in sink.

Harps - Food Store

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans of soup with dents on top lid.

Maggie Moo's

3155 N. College Ave., Suite 100A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is expired.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

859 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Wiping cloth in quat solution measured 100 ppm in raw chicken prep area.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 23 -- Boss Man Tacos Burritos And More, 2050 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Fayetteville School Warehouse, 2233 Stone St., Fayetteville; Harps - Deli/Bakery, 319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Kum & Go, 500 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Panda Express, 1087 N. 48th St., Springdale

Jan. 24 -- Harps - Deli/Bakery, 266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork; Starbucks, 408 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Walgreens, 2002 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Jan. 26 -- Casey's General Store, 3704 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Crepes & Company, 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Unit B, Springdale; Fielding Station And Grocery, 2141 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale; Harps - Deli/Bakery, 1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; The 107 On Emma, 107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Tusker Nutrition, 1000 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Jan. 27 -- Heritage Inn, 1394 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Nutrition Blast, 3277 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale