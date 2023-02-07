Alabama junior target has high motor

University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams is known for his high level of energy, and with junior linebacker target DJ Barber much the same, the two have formed a nice bond.

Barber said he and Williams communicate daily.

"I'm in a group chat with him and seven other coaches," Barber said. "I just talk to them about Arkansas just as a whole and how coming there would benefit my football skills because they have some of the best coaches there. T-Will is probably one of the best defensive coordinators. He's especially one of the most energetic defensive coordinators in college football right now."

Barber, 6-0, 220 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. He expanded on Williams' energetic ways.

"He just has a whole bunch of energy," Barber said. "He's a real positive person. It just makes you happy to communicate with him and it has an impact on you. As of right now, it makes me want to go up there and see what Arkansas is talking about. Maybe in the future, it maybe what makes me go to Arkansas."

Barber's energy and infectious personality come across immediately.

"I just like to be a happy person, overall energetic person because I like to go about my day and make everybody smile and just enjoy life," Barber said.

He said his mother Berniece Felton passed the energy trait down to him.

"I think I got it from my mom because everywhere she goes she has a good time, and she makes sure everybody around her has a good time," Barber said. "I got it all from her."

Arkansas assistant linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst Jake Trump has also made a strong impression on Barber.

"I talk to him everyday, too," Barber said. "It's a good vibe with him. He tells me about everything. He tells me how his schedule looks throughout the day. He'll go from watching film in the morning to going to lunch with his wife to going over the new defense they're going to install with T-Will."

Barber is planning to make his way to Fayetteville.

"I don't have a specific date, but it's more likely to be sometime mid-March," Barber said.

He was named Class 6A first team all-state after recording a team-high 145 tackles while having 12.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior.

Physicality and speed jumps off Barber's highlight video.

"I like to play with a lot of physicality because No. 1 at the linebacker position you can't be soft trying to play in the middle because most important you have to tackle the running backs then you're going to have a fair share blitz you may go free sometimes, but most of the time on a blitz you have to fight off an offensive lineman," Barber said. "You have to be physical in the game of football."

Barber has a 3.5 grade-point average and is considering two fields for his major in college.

"I'm either going to do nursing or some type of engineering whether it be mechanical, civil, environmental," he said.

