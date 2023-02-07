All-SEC selections narrowing

FAYETTEVILLE -- SEC men's basketball passed the halfway point of the conference season on Saturday, making it a good time to take a look at potential all-conference teams and individual honors.

In the player of the year race, reigning league MVP Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky would seem to be in the running with Alabama's Brandon Miller, the SEC's leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, along with perhaps Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford, Missouri's Kobe Brown and Florida's Colin Castleton.

That quintet has the makings of a five-man All-SEC team with competition from Arkansas' Ricky Council and Davonte Davis, LSU's KJ Williams, South Carolina's GG Jackson, Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, Auburn's Johni Broome and Wendel Green, A&M's Wade Taylor and others.

Miller is also the leading scorer in conference games at 19.1 points per game, followed by Brown (18.1), Roberts (16.1), Radford (15.7), Tshiebwe (15.7) and Castleton (15.6).

Arkansas' Council is second in overall scoring (16.9) and ninth in league play (14.5), where he is tied with Davis.

While Tennessee is tied with Texas A&M at 8-2 behind 10-0 Alabama, the Vols' candidates for postseason honors will be interesting because they do not have a player among the top 20 scorers or rebounders. The most likely candidates would seem to be guards Santiago Vescovi (11.9 ppg) and Zakai Zeigler (11.0 points, 5.1 assists).

An all-freshman team would likely include Miller, Jackson, Arkansas' Anthony Black, Georgia's Terry Roberts, and other contenders like Kentucky's Cason Wallace and Alabama's Noah Clowney.

Go low

No. 2 Tennessee's 46-43 win over No. 25 Auburn on Saturday was the lowest-scoring conference game of the season.

The defensive slugfest featured 24% shooting by Auburn (13 of 56) and 27% shooting by Tennessee. The Tigers made 3 of 27 three-point shots (.111) and Tennessee was 2 of 21 (.095) beyond the arc.

That Auburn was even in the game after a horrific offensive stretch of 20:05 speaks volumes to the Tigers' defense. From the 15:40 mark of the first half to the 15:35 mark of the second half, Auburn shot 1 of 26 from the field.

"The most disappointing loss of the year," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "We had a chance to beat the No. 2 team in the country. The kids did an incredible job defensively."

Auburn guard Wendell Green, whose three-pointer had cut Tennessee's lead in half after the Vols' Santiago Vescovi converted a four-point play, missed a three-pointer at the buzzer with defender Olivier Nkamhoua in his face.

Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James pulled out a fine time to notch his first double-double, leading the Vols with 15 points and 14 rebounds against the Tigers.

Double plays

The SEC team with clearly the toughest schedule in regard to the league opponents it plays twice is LSU. The Tigers' five twice-played opponents currently have a 34-16 conference record. That group includes Alabama (10-0), Texas A&M (8-2) and Florida (6-4).

Vanderbilt's five two-game foes are 32-18, including league leaders Alabama and Tennessee (8-2).

The next-toughest schedules belong to Arkansas and Auburn, whose twice-played SEC foes have 31-19 league marks. Both the Razorbacks and Tigers double up against Alabama, while Arkansas also faces contenders Texas A&M (8-2) and Kentucky (7-3). Auburn has double plays against Tennessee (8-2) and A&M.

Arkansas has what sets up as the toughest closing stretch, with two games remaining against Kentucky and road games still left at Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The easiest schedule on the double-play front belongs to Missouri, whose five two-game opponents are a combined 18-32 in conference play. The five double-play opponents for Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina are 20-30 in SEC play.

SEC records for double opponents of the remaining teams, in order of winning percentage: Kentucky (27-23), Mississippi State (25-25), Florida and Texas A&M (24-26), and Georgia and Tennessee (22-28).

Rowdy Reed

Texas A&M drew 12,640 fans at Reed Arena for Saturday's 82-57 rout of Georgia. It made the third consecutive home crowd of 12,000-plus for the Aggies for the first time in seven years.

Fans are jumping on the Aggies bandwagon even as national analysts have been slow to include them in their NCAA Tournament projections due to a sluggish non-conference schedule.

The Aggies (8-2 SEC) host another contender on Wednesday in Auburn (7-3), which is coming off a three-point loss at No. 2 Tennessee.

Texas A&M has controlled the series, winning four of the last five games against the Tigers and enjoying a 13-6 overall advantage.

In and out

CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm planted Arkansas as an 11 seed in his "First Four" projections for the NCAA Tournament field on Monday, paired against 11 seed Clemson in the South Regional as two of the last four in the field.

The Razorbacks were one of six SEC teams in his projection along with 1 seed Alabama, 2 seed Tennessee, 6 seed Missouri, 9 seed Auburn, and 10 seed Kentucky.

ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi, who has been doing Saturday updates, listed the same six SEC teams in his latest, with 1 seed Alabama, 2 seed Tennessee, 7 seed Missouri, 8 seed Auburn, 10 seed Arkansas and 11 seed Kentucky. He lists Arkansas and Kentucky as two of his "last four byes" and Texas A&M and Florida among his "first four out," along with Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy also did his last update prior to Saturday's games and had 1 seed Alabama, 2 seed Tennessee, 7 seeds Auburn and Missouri, 9 seed Arkansas and 11 seed Kentucky.

Top 50

There's a huge gap between the top nine teams in the SEC and the bottom five based on the NCAA's NET Rankings.

The league boasts nine teams in the top 50 (the top 48 to be precise) but the last five are all at No. 107 or worse, with South Carolina mired at No. 276.

There's a tight cluster of seven SEC teams between No. 29 Arkansas and No. 48 Missouri, with 30 Auburn, 31 Kentucky, 41 Texas A&M, 43 Florida and 46 Mississippi State all slotted in that range.

Combined best

Tennessee is the easy winner in the combined league records of men's and women's teams thus far with a 17-3 mark. Alabama, whose men are 10-0 and women 6-4, is the only other SEC program which has both teams over .500 in league play at 16-4.

The men's and women's teams at Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are all below .500 in conference play. Vanderbilt has the worst combined mark at 5-15.

Both Arkansas teams are 5-5, the only program that can make that claim.

The two unbeaten women's teams, LSU and South Carolina, have two of the three men's teams with 1-9 league records, along with Ole Miss.

Down to 3

Mississippi State won a pair of games last week over South Carolina and Missouri to break away from the pack that entered the week at 1-7 in the conference.

That leaves the trio of LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina tied in the basement at 1-9. The lone win for Ole Miss came at South Carolina, while LSU downed Arkansas at home and South Carolina won on the road at Kentucky.

There is good news this week for at least one of those teams, as Ole Miss hosts the Gamecocks on Saturday.

7 for 7

SEC players have hit seven three-pointers in a game seven times this season, but only two have done it in league play. Alabama freshman Brandon Miller did it in a 106-66 win over LSU and Vanderbilt's Myles Stute did it in a 72-66 loss at Texas A&M.

Miller and Stute have actually turned the feat twice. Stute made seven in a dramatic 89-87 win at Temple on Nov. 15. Miller pumped in seven against Jacksonville State on Nov. 18.

The other SEC players to make seven three-pointers in a game this year: Alabama's Mark Sears in a 103-101 win vs. North Carolina on Nov. 27, Florida's Trey Bonham in a 102-62 win over Florida A&M on Nov. 30, and LSU's KJ Williams in a 72-70 win over Wake Forest on Dec. 10.

Top players

Mississippi State's Tolu Smith and Kentucky's Cason Wallace were named SEC players of the week on Monday by the league office.

Smith, a 6-11 forward from Bay St. Louis, Miss., averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in wins over South Carolina and Missouri to earn the SEC Player of the Week nod. Smith became the 42nd player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points while posting his fifth double-double in seven games.

Wallace, a 6-4 guard from Dallas, was named SEC Freshman of the Week after scoring 20 points in a win over Florida on Saturday, including 10 of his team's final 16 points, to go along with a career-high 3 blocked shots. Wallace has scored in double figures in 14 games and has gone for 20 points twice.