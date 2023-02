Hot Springs, circa 1910: The dining room of the Pullman Hotel was set with wicker-back chairs, white linens, fine crystal and silverware. Proprietor Joseph Longinotti had first entered the hotel and catering business in 1865 and was proclaimed 45 years later to be "a chef of rare ability who pays a great deal of attention to the culinary business." The 50-room hotel was demolished in the 1960s, and on the site today is a parking lot.

