Arkansas state Capitol news in brief

Senate reverses decision

on parole board pick

The Arkansas Senate on Monday narrowly voted to confirm former Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appointment of his former aide Doug Smith of Cave City to the seven-member Parole Board.

The Senate voted 18-13 to confirm Smith, with two senators not voting, a senator voting present and a senator absent -- five days after Smith fell one vote short of confirmation. At least 18 votes are required to confirm a gubernatorial appointment in the 35-member Senate.

The 18 senators who voted to confirm Hutchinson's appointment of Smith include 14 Republican senators and four Democratic senators. The 13 senators who voted against confirming the former Republican governor's appointment of Smith were all Republicans. In addition, a Democratic senator and a Republican senator didn't vote on whether to confirm Smith, with a Democratic senator voting present and a Republican senator absent.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate votes down

social workers bill

The state Senate on Monday rejected a bill that would strip "good moral character" as a qualification for a licensed master social worker.

The Senate voted 7-22 against House Bill 1136 by Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge. The Senate later voted to expunge the vote to open the door for another vote on the bill.

Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, said it would be better for the Legislature to define good moral character in state law rather than remove it.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House unanimously

OKs Holocaust bill

A bill to designate the last week of January as Holocaust Education Week passed unanimously Monday in the House.

Senate Bill 68, sponsored by Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, would require the Department of Education to set a date for "Holocaust Education Week," to encourage school districts to teach the subject at the end of January.

Schools would still have discretion on when during the year to teach the subject, said DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, the sponsor of the bill in the House.

Established by the United Nations, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is commemorated Jan. 27, the day Soviet forces liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.

-- Neal Earley