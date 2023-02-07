‘The Babe Is Back’: Hundreds attend unveiling of statue at Majestic Park in Hot Springs

Over 200 people were in attendance for the unveiling of an 8-foot bronze statue of Babe Ruth at the entrance to Majestic Park Monday morning.

While the day started off with heavy fog and clouds, the sun broke free prior to the unveiling, shining down on the sculpture by Chad Fisher of Pennsylvania as the cover was removed.

"This is where Babe Ruth was 100 years ago this month," baseball historian Tim Reid, who helped document the role of Hot Springs as the birthplace of spring training, said. "He was the most famous man in America at the time. He came to town as a Yankee that year for his seventh visit to the Valley of the Vapors, and I saw this morning why it's called the Valley of the Vapors."

Reid said Ruth was a left-handed pitcher, but "he didn't like sitting on the bench four or five days a week."

"He came here because Hot Springs was famous for training pitchers," he said. "This is why they came here mainly, to get the pitchers ready for the season, but the second reason he came here is ... because of the worldwide pandemic, called the Spanish flu, the team was short of players. And this was his chance to play what they call position; he became a position player for the first time in spring training."

Ruth hit two home runs of over 500 feet during that visit to the Spa City, propelling him to be known more for his big bat than his pitching.





"There's no one that compares with Babe Ruth as far as hitting with distance or with the frequency of what he hit, but Babe Ruth goes way beyond that," he said. "What really makes him great is as big as he got, he was always for the little guy. He always brought hope.

"This statue is deserved for Ruth not because of his phenomenal pitching skills and his even more phenomenal batting skills. He is beloved, and he was a charity machine. He regarded himself as having a gift from God, and he used that gift from God to help people and especially children," Reid said.

Tom Stevens, the grandson of Ruth, was also in attendance from Las Vegas with his wife, Anita, and he said this statue of his grandfather is fitting.

"This statue, fittingly, portrays the Babe in his prime," he said. "He loved to train in Hot Springs, and he thrived here. He even returned on his own to train and play golf after he'd been sold to the Yankees. He also hunted and fished and loved to attend the races at Oaklawn, and of course, as always, enjoyed the people and the nightlife.