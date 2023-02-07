Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tax prep press conference set

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce details and to encourage taxpayers to take advantage of the free income tax preparation service on "Super Saturday," Feb. 11. The press conference will take place in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, Inc., Arkansas Community Organization, Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas make up up the Pine Bluff Wealth Building Coalition. The coalition and Mayor Shirley Washington will participate in the press conference, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of PBICVR.

Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Banquet set

Future Builders Inc. will host the National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System's main library, 600 S. Main St. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. The attire is red or brown business casual or semi-formal. There will be a panel discussion, live music, saxophonist Damen Tolbert, and refreshments. "Spend the evening with us as we spread awareness on HIV and how we as a community can work together to end the HIV epidemic in southeast Arkansas," according to a news release. To attend, RSVP on Eventbrite. Details: https://www.futurebuildersinc.org/hiv-prevention or on social media @FutureBuildersIncAR.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

A&P to announce Blues exhibits

The Music Education Initiative, in partnership with the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission and the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, will announce the arrival of A Cast of Blues exhibit and the Freedom & Blues Exhibit to be open April 6-May 25. The announcement will be made at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Presenters include Orson Weems, the initiative executive director and co-founder; Sheri Storie, A&P executive director; Jimmy Cunningham Jr., A&P tourism development director, and Rachel Miller, arts and science center executive director.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Feb. 9

District stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Generator, 435 Main St. Wilma Kindle is president, according to a news release.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets soup fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold its annual SOUPer Bowl Soup Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the agency. The facility won't be open for lunch or regular services that day, but will reopen Feb. 10, according to a news release. To purchase soup, participants may fill out an order form on Facebook, enter Neighbor to Neighbor through the front door, and volunteers will fill the order. Order forms are also available inside the agency. Soups are available on a first come, first served basis. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

ASC hosts closing reception for UAPB seniors

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Fine Arts & Design Department's 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition will close with a reception Feb. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The exhibition features work by seniors Austin Dunn and Zack Webb. The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is displaying the exhibition in the Kline Gallery.

Reception for Leah Grant work set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will open its 2023 exhibition season with "Becoming Once More" by Fayetteville-based artist Leah Grant. The public is invited to a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9. The exhibition will remain on view through April 28.

Reception set for "Spectrum Dynamic"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host an opening reception for "Spectrum Dynamic," a project by Indiana University's Caleb Weintraub and Dan Kennedy from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9. The two collaborated with staff and students in the college internship program in Bloomington, Ind. This exhibition will remain on view through April 1 at the ARTSpace on Main, 627 S. Main St. Gallery admission is always free.

Friday, Feb. 10

Alphas plan Valentine's fundraiser

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Seven Community Jewels will be recognized: Kelly Bryant, Delta Sigma Theta and The Links; Oscar Bullard, Phi Beta Sigma; Sharri Jones, Sissy's Log Cabin; Annette Kline, Strong Manufacturing; Gene McKissic Sr., McKissic & Associates PLLC; Genevia Kelsey Thomas, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority; and Willette Totten, Alpha Kappa Alpha. The theme is "All Black Affair with A Touch of Gold" and the attire is formal. Tickets are $40 per person, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The event is presented by the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation. Details: Arzo Knox, (501) 351-7336.

Dance on Main with Gia Turner set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner at The ARTSpace on Main from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10. A different style will be taught each week: Hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. Dance on Main is part of the ASC's flexible pay program. The minimum fee is $5. For ages 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/dance or call (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Saturday, Feb. 11

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family in the drive-thru event. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

ASC sets FunDay: Kids Cookin' for a Cause

During the Second Saturday Family FunDay, participants can work alongside Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya to practice kitchen skills and prepare meals for those in need through ASC's Kids Cookin' for a Cause initiative. The event will be from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 11. ASC will partner with Ambassadors for Christ to distribute the meals throughout the community. For details, contact ASC Public Programs manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at (870) 536-3375 or srahmaan@asc701.org.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Kings Highway observes Women's Day

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate Women's Day at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 12. The speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The service will be in person and virtual via Facebook. The community is ivited to attend this praise service. The chairperson Sis.is Ollie King and co-chairperson is Christine Bates. The pastor is the Rev. Anthony J. Howard.

Monday, Feb. 13

Art league sets workshop

The Pine Bluff Art League will feature an oil workshop with Greta Kresse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13. The community is invited to attend at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Details: pbal.org or PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will have its monthly food distribution Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Participants must be present and each household must register. One box per household will be given with proof of address and ID, according to a news release. TOPPS is a non-profit community-based organization. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011.

Veterans' virtual job fair set

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Soldier for Life Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. More than 20 employers will be on-site. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance. To register for the virtual job fair and for details, visit jobs.dav.org.

Couples Yoga with Florence Love set

Celebrate Valentine's Day with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love during Couples Yoga. The event will be held Feb. 14 from 6-7 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main, a facility of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $25 per couple. Registration is required. Participants must be 18 or older to attend. Details: ASC Public Programs coordinator Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/class/couples-yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15

Quorum court meetings set

The Jefferson County Quorum Court Committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The full quorum court will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The meetings will take place in the Dr. Vannette W. Johnson Quorum Court Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Women's group slates luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. The feature is Ellon Taylor of Pine Bluff and the devotional will be "Jesus and Women," according to a news release. The luncheon costs $16 and includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend, however participants must have a three day advanced reservation by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 16

ASC plans "The Play That Goes Wrong"

the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas opens its theater season with "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-19. The production will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., and is sponsored by Relyance Bank. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and senior citizens, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2023-season. For detais, contact Theater Programs manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Yoga in The Loft set

People ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Feb. 18. The cost is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main. Registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Realtor Angela J. White Smith.

Through Saturday, Feb. 18

UAMS career programs at LR, Pine Bluff seek applicants

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for Health Career University, programs for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. The application deadline is Feb. 18 for Health Career University programs in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The project provides high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with exposure to health careers and assistance getting into medical school. Most of the programs offer stipends to students who participate. To see the program requirements and apply, visit https://ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/health-career-u/. Those interested in receiving more information can email healthcareerU@uams.edu.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 18

TOPPS to hold sewing class

TOPPS will host the Goldman Project, a sewing class for ages 13-18. The class will be limited to 20 students. The participants will be taught sewing skills by a master seamstress, Christine Hopkins, according to a news release. The class is free and will be held at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, on Saturdays, Jan. 28, Feb. 18, and Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The student will complete the assigned project along with a garment. To enroll students, parents must call the TOPPS office (870-850-6011) Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Saturday, Feb. 25

ASC plans Weave & Unwind Workshop

Morgun Henson, the communications and development coordinator at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, will teach the basic skills of weaving during Weave & Unwind from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The class will teach participants how to create a wall hanging using weaving techniques. The class is open to people ages 21 and older, and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes, (870) 536-3367 or visit ASC in person. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

Irby plans Heritage, Black History event

Wabbaseka native and author, Jason Irby, will host the eighth annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month and Legend Among Us presentation. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. The program will be followed by a Black History program presented by the Central Arkansas Library System, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. This year's Legend Among Us honorees include Daniel F. Littlefield, Muskie Harris and Philander Smith College. Details: jasonirby.wordpress.com.

Friday, March 3

Agri Hall of Fame members to be inducted

Five new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center. Inductees include veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $80 each and available by calling (501) 228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Friday, March 3

Zeta Phi Beta offers

scholarships

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will provide a $1,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship ($250 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 3, 2023, according to a news release. For scholarship details or for an application, email Mary Liddell, second vice president, at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Saturday, March 4

Free childcare provider classes set

Family and consumer sciences agents will conduct free classes for childcare providers through the Best Care program. The training will be held at 8 a.m. March 4 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Ten hours of training will be offered, according to a news release. The training will be taught by agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Instructors include Danielle Watson and Mary Ann Kizer, extension agents in Cleveland and Jefferson counties. Registration is required by Feb. 24. Interested participants may contact Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033 or by email at mkizer@uada.edu.

Sunday, March 5

Lake Village spaghetti supper set

The Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner March 5 with the drive-thru starting at 8 a.m. and reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Drive-thru and carryout plates will be available and dine-in seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

Through Sunday, March 5

WH softball registration open

White Hall Softball League registration is open until March 5 online at https://whitehallsoftball.sportngin.com/register/form/115952577. In person registration is available from 1-4 p.m. March 5 at the White Hal Softball Fields, a spokesman said. The fee is $125 per player. T-Ball, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U/16U divisions are available.

Wednesday, March 8

Chamber observes International Women's Day

The community is invited to join the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce for an evening of live music by "The Vibe," and refreshments during the International Women's Day celebration. The event will be held March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery. Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available. The attire is trendy, according to a news release. The Chamber will honor 10 women in these categories: Woman in Healthcare; Woman in Real Estate; Woman in Finance/Banking; Woman Business Owner; Woman in Education; Woman in Manufacturing; Woman in Not-For-Profit; Woman in Hospitality; Woman in Public Service; and Woman in Law.

Saturday, March 11

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hopfundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Wednesday, March 15

UAMS Pathways accepts applications from youth

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Applications will be accepted through March 15 a part of the program will be held at Pine Bluff. Pathways Academy focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines, according to a news release. Details: ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/pathways-academy.

Applications available for USDA/1890 Scholars

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Demmings said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. Applicants must apply using the e-application form, which can be found at https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Foundation scholarships available

Beginning Feb. 1, Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15. These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships or Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or (870) 850-7934.

Through Sunday, March 19

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. Exhibit dates are through Feb. 23 for the photography contest, according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.