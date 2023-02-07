Collaborative music space planned for historic Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Advertising and promotion commissioners on Monday supported a plan to use the historic Walker-Stone House near the downtown square as a musical gathering space.

The commission voted 7-0 in favor of a proposal with Folk School of Fayetteville, the nonprofit of Fayetteville Roots founders Bryan and Bernice Hembree and Jerrmy Gawthrop. A memo to the commission from Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville, described the idea as "a physical space for music, for musicians and music organizations to gather, to collaborate and organize, to share resources, to teach lessons and for professional development."

The commission authorized Rawn to develop a two-year lease agreement for $1 per year with an option for renewals. It also provided $30,000 to Folk School of Fayetteville to cover startup programming costs.

The money would be given to the nonprofit in two installments. The first $15,000 would be provided once a lease is finalized. The other $15,000 would be provided after Folk School of Fayetteville presents an operating plan to the commission.

Rawn told the commission she has heard from local musicians saying the city lacks small venues and affordable space for music instructors. The pandemic exacerbated those problems, she said.

"At the core of it is a place for musicians to get together to offer these lessons, collaborate and to partner with other organizations," Rawn said.

Bernice Hembree said the idea was inspired by Folk School of KDHX in St. Louis, founded in 2001. On its website, Folk School of KDHX says it offers "classes, jams, lessons, and workshops for students of all ages, backgrounds, skill levels, and interests." Its mission is "to build community by providing educational programs that promote the learning, teaching, renewal, and perpetuation of traditional music and folk arts."

The partners announced in October they would take a "gentle break" from the annual Fayetteville Roots Festival and close its Roots HQ on the square at the end of 2022. Bernice Hembree said in an email the proposal for Walker-Stone House would in no way re-create or rehouse Roots Festival.

"This new project has built in time that allows us to take stock of the needed connections, the potential of the Walker-Stone space, and the local scene to truly tap in to what is possible and needed," she said. "The plan for now is to use the space for weekly music jams, music lessons, workshops -- a collaboration space for musicians and other organizations."

Rawn described the first year of operation as a "planning year" by experimenting with the best uses of the space, followed by small-scale programs such as house concerts with 20-30 people, musical lessons and multi-day events.

Bernice Hembree said initial programming could start in the spring. Rawn said she planned to bring the commission a lease agreement for consideration by its next meeting Feb. 27.

Commissioners expressed enthusiasm for the proposal. Chairman Todd Martin commended the opportunity to partner with an organization that has seen success.

"This is an opportunity to make a difference in Fayetteville and the community," he said.

The commission bought the Civil War-era house for $750,000 in 2016 and spent about $285,000 on renovations, repairs and utility bills.

International artists created sculptures of two deer fighting on the lawn out of trash, as well as a mural inside, as part of Experience Fayetteville's Green Candy public art event in 2017. University of Arkansas School of Art students held a three-month residency at the house in 2018.

The commission heard at least five proposals over the years from different groups about long-term uses for the space, but none came to fruition. In August 2021, the commission considered selling the property.

In other business related to the Walker-Stone House, Rawn told the commission the deer sculpture on the lawn will move to Mount Sequoyah. Local artist Eugene Sargent will help move it.