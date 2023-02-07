COLUMNIST: Wherever it leads, follow the law in the Trump case(s)

The New York Daily News

Last year, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg flinched rather than following through with what his office's prosecutors believed to be a solid case that Donald Trump lied to banks about his holdings.

Now, having won a tax fraud conviction of the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Bragg has another Trump-focused grand jury, probing Trump's hush money payments to a porn star and a Playmate to buy their silence during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Millions of Americans want Trump brought down no matter what the charge. Remember, they got Al Capone on his taxes.

Though we consider Trump a menace to democracy--we wanted him impeached and convicted both times, and think he likely committed a crime when he pressured Georgia election officials to change their results and may well have done so when he dodged and obfuscated rather than returning classified documents--we are cautious: If prosecutors can only build a weak case they could likely lose or one on misdemeanors only, the effort may not be worth the backlash.

Despite many boxes of evidence and aides convinced Trump broke the law, Bragg last year made the fateful choice not to pursue one set of charges. He needs to make the next fateful decision based on nothing but the facts and the law.