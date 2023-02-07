District stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Generator, 435 Main St. Wilma Kindle is president, according to a news release.

Quorum court meetings arranged

The Jefferson County Quorum Court Committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The full quorum court will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The meetings will take place in the Dr. Vannette W. Johnson Quorum Court Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release.

Local earns degree at MSU

Katherine Dickson of Monticello is among nearly 1,500 graduates at Mississippi State University in fall 2022. Dickson is a Magna Cum Laude graduate receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will have its monthly food distribution Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Participants must be present and each household must register. One box per household will be given with proof of address and ID, according to a news release.

The program is sponsored by TOPPS, Pine Bluff Police Department, Canaan Christian Center, Zion Church of Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas Food Bank, Calvary Baptist Church Little Rock, and Arkansas Relief Hunger Alliance. TOPPS is a non-profit community-based organization. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011.

Tax prep press conference

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. today to announce details and to encourage taxpayers to take advantage of the free income tax preparation service on "Super Saturday," Feb. 11. The press conference will take place in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., Arkansas Community Organization, Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas make up up the Pine Bluff Wealth Building Coalition. The coalition and Mayor Shirley Washington will participate in the press conference, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of PBICVR.

Veterans' virtual job fair schedule

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Soldier for Life Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 20 employers will be on-site. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance. To register for the virtual job fair and for details, visit jobs.dav.org.