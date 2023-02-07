County judge pursuing declaration of a disaster

County Judge Gerald Robinson made a verbal call Friday making a disaster declaration for Jefferson County.

The county was hit with multiple rounds of freezing rain and winter precipitation last week, resulting in downed trees and limbs, damage to structures and dangerous road conditions.

Entergy Arkansas listed Jefferson County as one of the most severely hit counties in Arkansas during the winter storms from Jan. 25 through Feb. 3. On Feb. 4, approximately 99% of the damage in Jefferson County was assessed by Entergy. Entergy identified 84 broken poles, 303 spans of wire down and 13 damaged transformers.

"The first day we had calls with 10 trees across the road to over 34 to 40 trees with the majority of them falling on power lines," Robinson said. "We had a lot of damage. I'm talking about major trees and major road blockages with trees on power lines, damage to utility poles, homes and cars."

Robinson said the county and the cities within the county are assessing the damage at the moment, adding that he has five days to follow up his verbal declaration with a written one to submit to the state.

"What happens is you assess what the amount of damage you have and man hours to come up with a dollar amount," said Robinson, who estimates that the county alone will have at least $300,000 to claim. "The state determines whether we get any assistance to help with the acts we had to perform."

Some of those roadways are still blocked by trees, mainly because the trees brought down electric lines with them. City officials said those electric lines have to be removed or determined to be safe before the trees can be cleared.

"That's what Entergy is working on now," Mayor Shirley Washington said. "No one should assume that the lines that are still down are dead. Once those lines have been cleared, we can go in and remove those trees."

Washington advised residents to place tree debris at the edge of their yard, adding that crews will pick it up. Those doing the pickup, she said, were the street department, crews with the Urban Renewal Agency and two independent contractors that are helping the city.

Entergy crews were on site over the weekend in the areas of Dollarway Road, Princeton Pike, Rogers Road, Sulfur Springs Road and Gibbin Road in the Pine Bluff service area. Crews were also working various areas along State 270 between White Hall and Sheridan. As work was completed, crews were reassigned to begin work in other areas as power restoration efforts were being made with an estimated restoration time for most customers at midnight Sunday, Feb. 5.

On Monday morning, about 1,705 customers in Jefferson County were still without power, according to Entergy's power outage map. Brandi Hinkle, an Entergy spokesperson, said Monday afternoon that there were 900 customers in Pine Bluff without power, a number she hoped to see closer to 100 by the time crews finish working Monday night. At the peak, about 53,000 people in the state were without power.

"The reason there are still so many without power is that there was so much damage," Hinkle said. "We have gone into areas and made repairs and then limbs and trees have continued to fall, causing us to have to go back to those areas and do more repairs. We're having to be very careful. We had a tree fall on one of the bucket trucks. Luckily, no one was injured."

Hinkle said progress has been slow.

"We have drones and other high-tech equipment," Hinkle said, "but sometimes it takes a lot of visual inspection -- people walking hundreds of miles of power lines. Sometimes it takes those boots on the ground and eyes on equipment. And to fix those lines, it may take hundreds of yards of power lines that have to be strung. That's not a super-quick process."

Hinkle said Entergy has, as a practice, taken proactive measures in keeping foliage cut back from electric lines while at the same time respecting the beauty and utility of trees and the wishes of property owners.

"We also try to learn something from every storm," she said, "but every storm is different and with this storm, just one or two degrees made all the difference. It has just been a really intense, difficult restoration."

Over the weekend, there were 2,800 crew members working to restore power, said Hinkle, who added that more were called in on Monday.

Many of those crew members were responsible for filling all the hotel rooms in the city, according to receptionists at two inns.

Domeka Johnson, assistant manager at Days Inn, said all the available hotel rooms in the city had been booked solid for the past five days. Most of the lodgers are electrical workers, she said, with the others being people who had lost power.

"We've still got a lot of people looking for rooms," she said.

Pine Bluff Street Department Director Tom Bennett said the street department crew is still hard at it, but now that a verbal FEMA declaration has been declared, they are waiting for further correspondence regarding FEMA's guidelines.

"Right now, we're doing citywide assessments as power lines are being removed from trees," Bennett said. "We still [have] a lot of trees that we need to cut down and move out of the way once the power company does what they need to do with the power lines."

Washington said Monday that she had just received the guidelines from the state spelling out how the debris should be handled.

As of Friday, Bennett estimated approximately 74 trees in the road, stating that there could be more that have not been reported. Led by a street department veteran of 30 years, Ronnie Burnett, the street department's Weather Readiness Response Team worked around the clock during the storm removing tree limbs that were impeding traffic flow, Bennett said.

The debris that was moved to the side of the street, however, will have to remain on the side of the road for now so the city can properly measure the debris and possibly be reimbursed as part of the disaster declaration.

Robinson said the county, city and the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) are working together to find a location to dispose of the debris.

"We will burn a lot of it and then some will go to the landfill," Robinson said. "Once we get that location established, which is usually out there by Hestand Stadium, then we'll start hauling debris. That's going to be an ongoing thing for several weeks."

Karen Blevins, OEM director, said that from her experience, the FEMA approval process could take anywhere from two weeks to two months. Robinson said he expects to have the written declaration completed by today with all estimates in hand shortly after.

"We are still gathering all of the estimates working with the city, mayors, county road departments and agencies," Blevins said. "We are still in the preliminary stages so I don't have a total dollar estimate yet."

Blevins suggests that as expenses are being gathered for what the county and the city have incurred, residents should also call and report any property damage to the OEM office.

"There is what you call individual disaster assistance for property owners, so if a tree falls on your house there may be some assistance," Blevins said.

To report damages, call the Office of Emergency Management at (870) 541-5470.

C&L Electric Cooperative Corp. reported that of its 2,173 customers in Jefferson County, 1,605 were without power as of Monday afternoon.