Dallas Goedert Super Bowl LVII Props

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was one of the top performers at the position during the regular season. On a per-game basis, he trailed only Travis Kelce (78.5) with 58.5 receiving yards per game. Goedert saw an average of 5.8 targets per game this regular season (10th among tight ends) and he averaged 12.8 yards per reception. He found the end zone three times in 12 games.

In the postseason, Goedert has been a major weapon for Jalen Hurts. His 10 catches leads all Eagles’ pass catchers, though he has three fewer targets than A.J. Brown (14) and two fewer than DeVonta Smith (13). Goedert has scored once this postseason, which is tied with Smith, and he has seen a whopping 42.9% of the red zone targets. Smith and Kenneth Gainwell are next in line with a 28.6% target share and Brown has yet to see a single postseason red zone target.

On the whole, Goedert has a 20.4% target share this year. This sets up well for Goedert to have a good day Sunday, as the Chiefs allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to the position during the regular season.

Goedert’s longest reception prop at SI Sportsbook is set at 19.5 yards. He exceeded that in seven of 12 regular-season games and once in the postseason.

I’m betting the over on Goedert for receiving yards and catches and I am also betting on a Goedert touchdown, as the Chiefs allowed a league-leading 33 passing touchdowns during the regular season. The Chiefs will do their best to shut down Brown and Smith and they will also try to pressure Hurts.

The Chiefs pressured quarterbacks 23.6% of the time this year (eighth) and that means Hurts could be looking for his tight end a little more often.

Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Over (-150) | Under (+100)

Over (-120) | Under (-125)

First (+1250) | Anytime (+175) | Last (+1250)

Over (+175) | Under (-275)

+6000

