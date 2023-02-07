Doddridge man arrested in shooting at Texarkana party

TEXARKANA -- An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Sunday at a party in Texarkana.

Tony "Trae" Veasy of Doddridge was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Miller County jail.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Miller County deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of Goodson Lane in reference to shots fired with injuries, according to a police report.

Dispatch advised deputies en route that the shooter had fled from the scene. Witnesses told deputies a large party had been going on prior to the shooting and the alleged victim had been shot and hit in the head with an unknown object.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a friend, according to the report.

Authorities said the victim told deputies that he and several friends were around a fire at the party when he heard a gunshot. He said Veasy was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle and when the victim pulled the front seat forward to see who it was, Veasy pulled a gun and shot him once in the hip area.

The shooting remains under investigation.