Drought ended by recent weather

Recent rains have ended last year's severe drought in Arkansas and filled rivers, promising some relief for farmers ahead of spring planting season.

National Weather Service Little Rock Senior Forecaster John Lewis said weather extremes, heat and dryness can be expected in the summer and fall with La Nina weather patterns, and weather in Arkansas has been somewhat erratic so far this year.

"With La Nina you would kind of expect to have some extremes. At the beginning of January, we had six tornadoes in central and southern Arkansas on the 2nd and the 18th, and then on the third of January is where we got into that really heavy rain," Lewis said at an Arkansas Agriculture Board meeting on Feb. 1.

Then there was more than a foot of snow in parts of the Ozark Mountains on Jan. 24 and 25th, and more recently, below freezing temperatures accompanied by freezing rain and sleet swept across Arkansas last week.

"We're going to climb out of that I think in spring and early summer. And in fact, we might have a weak La Nina by the time we get to the end of the year, we'll see about that. But the forecast is calling for neutral conditions somewhere between La Nina and El Nino," Lewis said.

El Nino and La Nina are opposing climate patterns that break normal conditions in the Pacific Ocean and lead to weather events across the planet.

La Nina refers to cooler ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean while El Nino refers to warmer waters; temperatures near normal indicate neutral conditions, National Weather Service at Little Rock Meteorologist Willie Gilmore said.

In the U.S., winter temperatures are colder than normal in the Southeast and Southwest and warmer in the North-Central region during a La Niña year, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Lewis said wetter weather should continue throughout spring in Arkansas with some below average precipitation heading west in the summer.

A wetter weather outlook for spring has minimized drought concerns and could even lead to overloading some rivers and waterways, Lewis said.

"A wet scenario coupled with at or below normal soil moisture, which we have now, and we also have elevated tributaries, [which] could lead to some river flooding as we head into the spring, especially in southern and eastern Arkansas," Lewis said.

The "Cache and the Lower White and Ouachita [Rivers] ... in the south and east, we're going to have to watch that pretty carefully moving forward," he said.

Lewis said the summer weather outlook is not overly dry or hot.

For three years consecutively, between 2018 and 2020, Arkansas experienced rainfall departures of more than ten inches above average, according to NOAA data.

Arkansas only received 51.42 inches of rain last year, which is just 1.81 inches above average.

Most larger Arkansas cities and towns received lower rainfall than normal last year, though Fort Smith received 8.67 more inches of rain than normal, according to NOAA data.

This year, Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County and the town of St. Charles in Arkansas County experienced their all-time wettest days on record on Jan. 3; Cane Creek received 7.3 inches and St. Charles received 10.8 inches of rainfall, Lewis said.

Some parts of Arkansas received eight inches above average precipitation in January, Lewis said.

"It was primarily central to southeast Arkansas that got the most above normal precipitation, with the northwest kind of in a slight deficit for the month of January," Gilmore said.

The Mississippi River experienced record low levels last fall, which Lewis said has alleviated somewhat following recent heavy rainfall in January.

Lewis said river levels are now elevated due to rain; the Ouachita and White Rivers have been getting some minor flooding in spots like Augusta, Camden, Thatcher and Patterson.

The U.S. Drought Monitor report from Feb. 6 showed normal conditions across most of the state with a few abnormally dry areas and and a section still in moderate drought.

"There's really no drought to talk about," Lewis said.