Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Justin Yockey, 34, of 19780 County Road 1505 in Ada, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Yockey was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Marquez Beasley, 36, of 20648 Lakeshore Drive in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Beasley was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Chase McFarland, 23, of 19187 Shady Grove Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. McFarland was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jose Ramirez-Estrada, 40, of 1076 Lyon Loop in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Ramirez-Estrada was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joseph Bullard, 31, of 165 Hill St. in Farmington was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Bullard was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Cerina Boehrer, 38, of 825 E. Seventh St. in Ada, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking. Boehrer was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Herman Frasure, 57, of 204 N. Crider Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Frasure was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Vincent Mason, 21, of 2251 W. Skyler Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. Mason was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.