Fish consumption advisory issued for Bull Shoals, Norfork walleye

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for large walleye in Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes.

The advisory came after walleye tested from these two lakes were found to contain higher than normal levels of mercury. The fish were collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and tested by the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality.

According to the advisory, high-risk groups including pregnant women, breast-feeding women, women planning to be pregnant and children under 7. Those in high-risk groups should not eat walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes. Women who do not intend to become pregnant, children older than 7 and men should eat no more than two meals per month of walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes.

The advisory does not affect swimmers, skiers, boaters, catch-and-release activities or other recreational uses and does not limit the use of Bull Shoals Lake or Norfork Lake as a drinking water source.

The Arkansas Department of Heath has scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home to answer public questions on this advisory. Personnel with Game and Fish and Environmental Quality will be there to answer questions.

More than 20 Arkansas waterways are under fish consumption advisories concerning mercury. All 50 states have consumption advisories for at least one fish species due to mercury. Eating fish with mercury will not make people sick right away, but as you eat more, it can build up in the body and potentially cause adverse health effects.

For more information about fish consumption advisories in Arkansas, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov and type mercury in the search box located on the left hand side of the page.