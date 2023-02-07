DEAR HELOISE: I keep an index card taped on a door near the kitchen, so as I become aware of needed groceries and other items, I jot them down. I usually forget them if I don't do this. Then, when I go to the grocery with my index card, it is easy to attach it to the grocery cart right above the top storage section to scratch off items easily as I grab them!

No more losing my grocery list or dropping any list that was on my phone, which may involve damages to that very important handheld device!

-- Keith H., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I read and enjoy your column in our daily paper. I have read other readers' ideas on cleaning tea stains out of cups and teapots using bleach. I don't like using chemicals when there is a better alternative:

I dampen the inside of the cup or pot and sprinkle baking soda on a damp piece of paper towel, and then rub the baking soda around the inside of the cup or pot. It easily removes all stains, and I am using a food product instead of a harsh chemical. Keep the columns coming.

-- Gaylen Sutton, Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a front-load washing machine that gets a stale water odor, so I've found a simple solution that works well. When I'm not using the washer, I set a solid odor neutralizer (room deodorizer) inside it. It works great to eliminate the smell. You just have to remember to remove it before using. I hope this will help any others who might have this issue. Thanks.

-- Connie Scott, Smock, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: Have you ever bought too many cherry or grape tomatoes and worried that you won't be able to use them before they spoil? Just make pasta sauce!

I like to cut the tomatoes in half, but you can leave them whole if you want. Pour some extra virgin olive oil in a pan and heat until hot, but not too hot. The tomatoes, with all the water they contain, may splatter when you add them to the pan if the oil is too hot. Add salt and pepper to taste, and if you want a little heat, add red pepper flakes. Cook the tomatoes about 10-15 minutes until softened. Add a little water or even white wine if necessary.

I usually serve them over penne or rigatoni topped with Parmesan or Romano cheese.

-- Ira Blair, Lake Forest, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: For those of us senior citizens who don't need or want more knick knacks, ask us what we'd like, or give us gift certificates for our favorite nail salon, coffee shop, restaurant, hair salon, gas station, auto club membership, carpet cleaner, etc. Or you can just take us out to dinner with your family. (No phones allowed.) You can also invite me to join you for some other family outing like the zoo, a local park or a concert.

-- Joyce Dulin, via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com