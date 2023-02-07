• Sarah Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Md., and Brandon Russell, of Orlando, Fla., were charged with conspiracy to shoot and destroy several electrical substations in the Baltimore region to "further their extremist goals," federal prosecutors announced.

• Guillaume Andali, the U.N. peacekeeping mission's human-rights chief, was ordered to leave Mali, declared him persona non grata and accused him of "destabilizing and subversive actions" against the African nation, according to a government statement.

• Aiden Fucci, 16, told a judge in St. Augustine, Fla., "I plead guilty and I'm sorry" for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021, as he faces up to life imprisonment in a plea deal for first-degree murder.

• Lidia Thorpe, an Indigenous senator in Australia, left the Greens party, which signaled support for a referendum that would enshrine in the constitution a body representing Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that affect their lives, because she believes the country should first sign a treaty with its original inhabitants.

• Michael Weinstock, a former firefighter who did rescue work after the 9/11 attacks, accepted an invitation to be the State of the Union guest of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who claimed his mother "survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer."

• Shireda Howard told WXIA-TV that Michael Gidewon, an Atlanta nightclub owner who was found dead with a gunshot wound in front of his establishment, left behind a wife and four children.

• Greg Abbott, Republican governor of Texas, announced a plan to ban TikTok on state-issued cellphones, laptops and tablets, and prevent employees from conducting state business on devices with the app installed.

• Chelsie Evans, mother of Tre' Evans-Dumaran, a Hawaii firefighter who was swept into a storm drain while responding to a storm, confirmed that her 24-year-old son died and thanked the community for an "outpouring of love."

• Ahmed El-Kaddah was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment and five counts of menacing for making low passes in a plane over boats and pedestrians before crashing near Horsetooth Mountain in Colorado, the Larimer County sheriff's office announced.