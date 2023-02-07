Jackson State trips up UAPB’s winning run

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's winning streak came to a crashing end Monday night.

Defending conference champion Jackson State University led from start to finish in an 88-53 win over the Lady Lions, who had previously won four in a row. The Lady Tigers shot 50.8% from the floor (32 of 63) and held a 46-38 rebounding edge.

UAPB (8-12, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won by double digits in three of its last four games, but this time the Lady Lions could never move into the lead. Jackson State (12-8, 9-1) won with balanced scoring, as five of its players finished with 10 or more points.

Angel Jackson and Daphane White each pulled down 10 rebounds for Jackson State. Jackson led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while White had 15 points and 5 blocks.

Jariyah Covington scored 12 points, Ti'lan Boler had 13 and Keshuna Lockett had 10 for the Lady Tigers.

Maori Davenport earned a double-double of her own to lead UAPB. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds, with Coriah Beck throwing in 12 points and 5 rebounds and Demetria Shephard dropping in 10 points.

The Lady Lions made just 20 of 59 (33.8%) from the floor. They converted just 2 of 12 3-point attempts and struggled to make free throws, going 11 for 23. Jackson State hit just 5 of 16 treys and went 19 for 33 in free throws.

UAPB will return to action Saturday at home against Alabama State University. Tipoff time is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with the men's game to follow at 3 p.m.

The first 500 fans will get a white T-shirt and a rally towel.