State panel votes down restoration of firearm rights for people with certain nonviolent convictions





A bill intended to restore firearm rights for people with certain nonviolent felony convictions failed in a tight roll call vote after more than two hours of discussion in a House panel on Wednesday.

House Bill 1013, sponsored by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, saw support and opposition from members of both parties in the House Committee on Judiciary in a 9-7 vote. To pass, it needed the support of the majority, or at least 11 members, of the committee.

Flowers said she began working on the bill two years ago after hearing from people with nonviolent felony convictions who hoped to have their firearm rights restored for hunting or self-defense purposes. She referred to one man who was arrested at least 20 years ago for possession of an illegal substance and is still unable to use a firearm to defend his family.

Flowers said almost two dozen other states provide a pathway outside of a pardon for people with nonviolent felonies to have their firearm rights restored. The legislative intent clause of the bill notes that "felons usually have to stay out of trouble for about a decade before their risk of committing a crime equal that of other people with no criminal record."

The bill would allow a person with a conviction of certain non-violent felonies to file a petition 10 years after the completion of their sentence to have their conviction "discharged, dismissed and sealed." Flowers said the bill required felony convictions to be "discharged, dismissed, and sealed" for a person to possess firearms without violating federal law.

Opponents of the bill, who included officials with the Arkansas Attorney General's Office and the state Department of Public Safety, raised several concerns, including that the bill would conflict with the governor's authority to grant pardons and create an additional route in state law for people with felonies to have their convictions sealed. Some said it was unclear which felony convictions the bill would apply to.

The language of the bill includes a list of at least 29 offenses, including homicide, kidnapping and robbery, that the legislation would not apply to. Flowers said the bill included additional language intended to address felonies that may not yet be in state code.

Several supporters of the bill testified other avenues in addition to the governor's pardon were needed to allow the restoration of firearm rights for people with nonviolent felonies.

During the meeting, the committee also approved an amendment to the bill. Flowers said the amendment was needed to strike language outlining how a petition would restore their voting rights, which is already covered by state law and the Arkansas Constitution. The amendment also addressed felony traffic offenses and a requirement for prosecutors to file petitions under certain conditions.



