The voice for Trump

Given the various dictums our new governor has pronounced during her brief reign, it appears she is confident she is fully knowledgeable about changes needed in various sectors of our government. No further public discussion, much less debate, required. Immediate action is imperative to bring those changes about.

Nothing in her vitae even suggests she has had a tad of experience operating in an administrative position in either business or government that would give her anything in the way of the knowledge needed to guide one's actions as our state's governor. Perhaps at birth she was endowed with all the information needed to be the chief executive officer for a government responsible for making decisions that will directly impact more than 3 million people. If she was not born with the ego she is demonstrating, perhaps it was acquired during the months she spent verbally explaining and supporting the statements and actions of President Trump.

Other than her dictums, she has little record of note as governor. Thus, it appears likely her tenure as the voice for Trump gifted her with the task of responding to President Biden's State of the Union speech.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

Please make us proud

Can Sarah Sanders not embarrass Arkansans in her response to the State of the Union address? Arkansas is already rated last in many categories among U.S. states. And "Bigo's" defense that he's just a rural Arkansan and doesn't know how to act hasn't helped.

Please, Governor Sanders, make us proud. Let the nation know that Arkansans can be smart, thoughtful and positive.

JUDY UNRATH

Farmington

Didn't besmirch them

Judy Sipes Smith, in her Jan. 26 letter, complains a little too much about John Brummett's earlier column taking Gov. Sarah Sanders to task for governing by "tactical cultural fear rather than practical reality," and that he has demeaned the integrity of the voting majority of Arkansans. She also comments that he has besmirched their conservative Christian values and throws darts at the governor.

We had a choice in the last election between the current governor, whose experience in government is best known for the 2½ years she spent defending and covering for the lies told by the most mendacious president ever to hold the office. This is hardly an example of Christian conservatism; more like hypocrisy in action.

The other choice of candidate, Chris Jones, has a Ph.D. in urban planning, and experience with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. The son of two preachers, his conservative Christian roots are obvious. Arkansas instead elected Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose father, a former governor, is a preacher, and who has no previous experience in governing. You'd think she'd know better that standing up in public and spewing untruth is a betrayal of the Christian values she was taught at her father's knee. John Brummett didn't besmirch Arkansans' Christian values; they did that all on their own in the last election.

Brummett's comment about Sanders governing by cultural fear is dead-on. On her first day, she issued an executive order banning the teaching of critical race theory, a total waste of time since it's not taught here. She also declared war on "left-wing indoctrination" in our schools, something that is also not happening, at least as far as I know here in Siloam. I guess right-wing indoctrination is OK. So far in her young term, she's taken up the culture wars, but has not done anything substantial to improve the lot of Arkansans.

THOMAS BECKETT

Siloam Springs

An omnibus, indeed

Let's have an omnibus bill to prevent the flying of drones in public school bathrooms. Or maybe we should allow drones in the bathroom; the kids might be hiding in the stalls reading about critical race theory.

SHEILA GALLAGHER

Rogers

With thanks to China

Thank you, China, for sending immigrants to build our railroads and do our laundry, and then become loyal American citizens. Thanks for accepting our missionaries and Pearl Buck. Thanks for fireworks and delicious Chinese food ... cheap too. Thanks for silk and porcelain, Yao Ming, and your fierce support in World War II, in which you suffered greatly. No thanks for fortune cookies, which reportedly came from San Francisco, but thanks for Amy Tan and Ang Lee. Thanks for making all the stuff we used to make so Americans would not have to work in nasty old factories anymore.

No thanks at all for reportedly sending spies to sleep with dumb American congressmen, or students to spy on our universities or professors to spy on our military. No thanks for trying to buy up American soil and constantly threatening our Chinese friends in Taiwan, and a big no thanks for getting cozy with that bum son of our president. An especial no thanks for the dadgum covid virus, whether you did that on purpose or not. You are welcome for Walmart, McDonald's and KFC, and for making you rich by buying stuff as fast as your slave labor can churn it out, but not for all the technology you have stolen from us.

In the future, please refrain from trying to displace us as the world's No. 1 power; just be cool and we will keep buying stuff from you and you will be richer than ever. Oh, you don't have to send any more weather balloons; we have a pretty good weather bureau already.

DAVID DICKEY

Sherwood

A complete disaster

OK, you Biden supporters out there, please explain to us who think the president is a complete disaster: Why didn't he shoot the Chinese spy balloon down on Jan. 28 when it entered airspace over the waters off Alaska but, instead, let it spy all the way across our great country and shot it down on Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina?

And while you're at it, why did he shut down Bagram Air Base, that massive military base we had spent billions fortifying in Afghanistan, and move our retreat and evacuation to a crowded and poorly defended city airport in Kabul?

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend