Little Rock police identify officers involved in Sunday shooting

Little Rock police have released the names of three officers who authorities said were on leave after a gunfight Sunday afternoon that left a man wounded.

Officers Dakota Faircloth, 25, Mark Ray, 53, and Lindsey Coffman, 28, were on administrative leave while an internal investigation into the incident, which left James Mosby, 49, shot after he fired a gun at police, police said. All three officers have worked for the department for three years.

As well as the internal investigation, there was a criminal investigation underway into the incident.

Mosby faces three counts of attempted capital murder. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

Faircloth, Ray and Coffman arrived to conduct a wellness check at 5001 W. 65th St. around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, according to a police incident report. There, they made contact with two women who said they were relatives of the person officers were meant to check on.

The officers then spotted Mosby yelling in the parking lot and tried to deescalate the situation and speak with him, police said. However, he pulled a handgun and told officers not to approach him before shooting at officers, according to police.

Police took cover and fired back, leading to a brief firefight in which Mosby was reportedly shot and fell to the ground, police said. He stood up and continued yelling at police, but placed his gun on the hood of a vehicle, enabling police to arrest him, police said.

After receiving first aid on the scene, police said, Mosby was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then released to police custody.