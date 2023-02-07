Little Rock police investigating homicide

Little Rock police were investigating a homicide on Tuesday night, according to a tweet from police.



Officers were investigating in the area of 27th and Scott streets, the 6:42 p.m. tweet stated. The victim was not identified, and no details about the killing were given.



More details would be released later Tuesday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.



An entry in the city's emergency dispatch log showed a report of a shooting just occurred at 2701 Scott St. around 3:20 p.m., but it was not immediately clear if that was the same incident.