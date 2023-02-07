LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face Kentucky on road

7:42, 1H - Arkansas 24, Kentucky 23

Cason Wallace just drove the left lane line and added a layup through some contact and will be at the line to tie the game when play resumes.

Jordan Walsh was hit with his second foul on the play. He has been solid tonight with 7 points on 3 of 3 from the floor and 1 rebound, but he may have to sit the rest of the half to ensure he can play for stretches after the break.

Wallace has eight points for the Wildcats to lead all scorers.

Eric Musselman and his coaching staff have been a bit disgusted on the sideline by the fact Kentucky's big men have knocked down three jumpers. That is the shot they would prefer the Wildcats to take, and they're just knocking them down so far.

Oscar Tshiebwe has four points and five rebounds.

Ricky Council has 5 points, Devo Davis 4 and Anthony Black 3 points to go with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

12:00, 1H - Arkansas 16, Kentucky 13

The Razorbacks have been pretty impressive defensively, particularly in their intensity with Oscar Tshiebwe.

They have been physical with him, and he has just two points and three rebounds so far. Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell have been on him each possession.

Tshiebwe made a long two-point jumper on a baseline-out-of-bounds play moments ago. Some of the Arkansas staff shrugged on the bench when he made it. They will take that shot from him all night long.

Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace have nine of Kentucky's 13 points.

Jordan Walsh is playing well again. He has 5 points, Makhi Mitchell 3 rebounds and Anthony Black 2 assists.

Five of six Razorbacks who have played tonight have scored.

15:44, 1H - Arkansas 5, Kentucky 5

Ricky Council and Anthony Black have both of the Razorbacks' buckets in the early going.

Council got Arkansas on the board with a right-wing three-pointer assisted by Black. The freshman guard got a driving layup to fall through contact from Oscar Tshiebwe.

Black will be at the line looking to finish the old-fashioned three-point play when play resumes.

Arkansas has been pretty locked in defensively in the half court. Cason Wallace got a cheap bucket in semi-transition that Eric Musselman wasn't happy about.

Tshiebwe has two rebounds through one segment of play. He hasn't attempted a shot to this point with Makhel Mitchell matched up on him.

Makhi Mitchell also has two rebounds, including one of the offensive end.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell

Third consecutive start for this group and fourth of the season.

The Razorbacks (16-7) have won four SEC games in a row since their 1-5 start. They most recently won at South Carolina for their first road victory of the season.

Davis has scored 15-plus points in eight straight games. He matched his career high with four made threes in each of the last two games, and has made 20 of 50 (40%) threes in SEC play.

Black added 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists against the Gamecocks, and Council pitched in 10 points. Council and Davis are tied for the team lead at 14.5 points per game in SEC play.

Freshman wing Jordan Walsh has averaged 8 points and 8.5 rebounds in the last 2 games off the bench. He grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds at South Carolina, and scored 12 points against Texas A&M early last week.

Arkansas is shooting 36.1% beyond the arc in the last five SEC games. It was 23.3% from deep in the opening five league games.

The Razorbacks are No. 8 in conference-only games in offensive efficiency and No. 7 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data. They, too, are No. 11 in three-point percentage and three-point percentage against.

Kentucky’s starters: Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler will not play in the game due to an ankle injury, the program announced prior to tipoff.

Tshiebwe matched a season-low with 4 points on 2-of-14 shooting last Saturday in the Wildcats’ win over Florida. He finished with 15 rebounds, though, and leads the country at 13.6 boards per game.

The 6-9 forward and reigning national player of the year is No. 2 in league-only games in offensive rebound rate and No. 1 in defensive rebound percentage. Tshiebwe has grabbed nine or more rebounds in seven straight games.

Wallace led Kentucky with 20 points on 7 of 10 from the floor against the Gators. He did not play in the Wildcats’ first game last week because of an injury, but he was named SEC freshman of the week on Monday.

Toppin added 17 points and 10 rebounds against Florida, and Fredrick had 12 points on 3 of 6 beyond the arc.

Kentucky is third inside the SEC in offensive efficiency and fifth in defensive efficiency. The Wildcats have played at the slowest pace in the conference (64.7 possessions per game) while Arkansas is No. 3 in tempo.

Kentucky (16-7) has won six straight SEC games since a 1-3 start to conference play.