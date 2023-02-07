Madison County wreck leaves one man dead; other accidents in state lead to three more deaths

Four people died and one other was injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads over the weekend, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Timmy Cain, 63, died Saturday after a three-vehicle incident on U.S. 412 in rural Madison County. Reports from Arkansas State Police say Cain rear-ended a second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to hit a third vehicle in a "sideswipe manner." Cain's vehicle is said to have struck a culvert before coming to a final stop in an upright position. The drivers of the second and third vehicles were unharmed.

David Crawford, 28, was traveling south on Arkansas 135 in Greene County just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle left the road while trying to navigate a curve. Crawford was killed after his vehicle struck a telephone pole before overturning. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Tera Teague, 34, died after her vehicle left the road around 5 a.m. Saturday near Possum Hollow Road in Nashville. Teague's vehicle struck a tree after leaving the road. The Howard County coroner pronounced Teague dead at 5:30 a.m.

Terry Engles, 69, died early Saturday morning just before 8 a.m., in a two-vehicle wreck in Independence County. Engles was traveling south on Arkansas 69 when he crossed the center lane, hitting a second vehicle traveling north. The driver of the second vehicle, Patrick Thorburn, 32, was injured in the wreck.

Arkansas State Police noted that in each wreck the weather and road conditions were clear and dry.