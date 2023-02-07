Man arrested in Texas for explosives at Fort Smith residence

FORT SMITH -- Federal agents arrested Neil Ravi Mehta without incident in Austin, Texas on Monday night after they reported finding explosive devices in his Fort Smith home last week.

FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan said additional details will not be shared about Mehta's arrest since the investigation is ongoing.

Mehta was wanted in connection with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. Multiple explosive devices were found in Mehta's home that were rendered safe by federal agents, Hagan said last week.

Hagan reported Mehta, 31, has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta; Albuquerque, N.M.; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; New York City; Pakistan and India. Hagan said the agency is grateful for the work performed by FBI Austin as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security; IRS Criminal Investigations; the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General; and the Fort Smith Police Department.

"Additionally, we are indebted to all the state and local police agencies who provided incredible support for this case across the nation," he said. "Lastly, we are thankful for the numerous community members and media partners who assisted with this case."



