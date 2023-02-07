Sections
Man killed in Little Rock shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 9:24 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to a tweet from police.

Officers around 3:19 p.m. responded to a report of a shooting at 2700 S. Scott St. and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

The victim was not identified Tuesday night, and police had not yet released further details.

