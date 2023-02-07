Sections
Man's death probed

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.

About 2:41 a.m., deputies went to a residence in the 2100 block of Cook Road, where the body of a man was found in a swimming pool.

The man was later identified as 80-year-old Willis Baker, who resides at the home, which is located off state Hwy. 270 about a mile and a half west of the intersection with I-530.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced Baker deceased.

"At this time foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing," stated a news release from the sheriff's office.

The body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death.

