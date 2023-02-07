• The bail hearing was postponed Monday for "Dances With Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous girls. The delay until Wednesday to allow Chasing Horse, 46, to change lawyers was announced in a North Las Vegas courtroom. Since his role in Kevin Costner's 1990 Oscar-winning film, Chasing Horse built a reputation among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a "medicine man" who performs healing ceremonies. Chasing Horse appeared briefly in court last week, but did not speak as his public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing. Nevada law requires prosecutors to present convincing evidence that a defendant should remain in custody. Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jessica Walsh told the judge Thursday that she expected testimony from Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims. In a 50-page search warrant obtained by The Associated Press, police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believed he could communicate with higher powers. Police said he abused his position, physically and sexually assaulted Indigenous girls, and took underage wives over two decades. Police SWAT officers and detectives took Chasing Horse into custody last week and searched the family's home. Investigators found guns, 41 pounds of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, and a memory card with videos of sexual assaults, according to an arrest report.

• Two years after Armie Hammer was accused of raping a woman and coercing others to engage in sexual activities, the actor is discussing the allegations for the first time. "I used people to make me feel better. And when I was done, moved on," he said in a new interview with Air Mail. "I'm now a healthier, happier, more balanced person." In the article, Hammer traces his interest in BDSM practices to sexual abuse he claimed occurred for nearly a year at 13 by a youth pastor. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control," Hammer explained. (BDSM is a variety of often erotic practices or roleplaying involving bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadomasochism, and other related interpersonal dynamics.) "My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually ... because being out of control was very dangerous for me and very uncomfortable." The "Call Me by Your Name" actor's career came to a halt in 2021, when dozens of text message exchanges, in which Hammer allegedly disclosed cannibalistic desires, "master-slave fetishes" and BDSM obsession with young women, were circulated online. Hammer was also accused of raping a woman in 2017. Of the rape accusation, Hammer said, "I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly." After entering rehab for drug and alcohol abuse last year, he holds onto a hope of returning to acting.