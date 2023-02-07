



Road construction affects Higdon Ferry

The outside southbound lane of Higdon Ferry Road, between Mall Street and Central Avenue, will have a daily lane closure from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Friday for road construction work.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in this area.

Street paving to affect Malvern, Carpenter Dam

The outside eastbound lane of Malvern Avenue, at the intersection of Piper Street, and the northbound shoulder of Carpenter Dam Road, at the intersection of Karen Street, will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday for street paving. The project was originally scheduled for Jan. 26-27, but was delayed due to inclement weather.

These closures are in conjunction with the paving of Piper and Karen streets as a part of the city's paving program. Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in this area.

Solid waste transfer station has reopened

The city's solid waste transfer station, located at 213 Services Lane, reopened for public drop-offs on Monday after having to temporarily close due to the weather-related closure of the Republic Services Landfill.



