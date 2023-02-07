OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Hogs do well not looking ahead to Cat fight

FAYETTEVILLE -- Because of the Kentucky Wildcats' by far most storied SEC basketball history, fellow SEC teams have been known in part to lose the game preceding their Kentucky clash because their attention strayed ahead.

Not so Arkansas last Saturday. Even while visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks winless at home. The Razorbacks previously 0-5 for true road games, 0-4 in the SEC, riveted their minds to their 65-63 edging the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

"The key to this game was desperation," Arkansas guard-forward Ricky Council said. "We knew we couldn't lose this game. I mean, we had games that were must-win, but this was a MUST-WIN."

A win marking Arkansas' fourth consecutive SEC triumph drawing Coach Eric Musselman's Razorbacks SEC even at 5-5 after a 1-5 SEC start. It was a must worthy of lengthy celebration for these 16-7 overall Hogs that won't happen.

Not with Kentucky (16-7, 7-3) surging on a 6-game SEC winning streak following a dismaying 1-3 league start, looming at 8 tonight on ESPN at its Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

"I don't," Musselman replied postgame in Columbia to a press conference question if he'll take celebratory time. "I hope the players enjoy the win tonight."

Until deplaning then joining mindsets of the coaches already plotting against Coach John Calipari's Wildcats.

"Certainly the preparation for Kentucky will begin immediately upon ending this press conference," Musselman said. "As soon as I get on the plane, I'll start diving into Kentucky and we'll start our preparation."

Seems it will take an Oscar winning performance to beat the Wildcats.

Kentucky 6-9 forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season's unanimous Player of the Year from the AP to the Wooden and Naismith Awards, averages a hefty double-double 15.9 points/13.6 rebounds. With 33 steals Tshiebwe is second on the Wildcats only to freshman guard Cason Wallace's 44 swipes.

All a major concern for a Razorbacks team last Saturday nearly shaded Gray. Josh Gray, a 7-0 center with 11 points as a career high at LSU before transferring this season to South Carolina, astounded posting 20 points and 14 rebounds on the Hogs.

Last Saturday against the Florida Gators, Tshiebwe only scored an uncustomary four points while Florida counterpart Colin Castleton scored 25.

But Tshiebwe outrebounded Castleton, 15-8, a key to Kentucky's 72-67 victory at Rupp while Wallace, 20 points, Jacob Toppin, 17, and 3-point shooter CJ Fredrick, 12, did the scoring bulk.

Post Gray's evenly split seven and seven offensive and defensive boards, Musselman frets Tshiebwe's rebounding as much or more than his scoring.

"The biggest thing is he plays volleyball with offensive rebounds," Musselman said. "He's relentless on the glass. Tonight I thought Gray really, really hurts with 14 rebounds and seven offensive boards."

Meanwhile Saturday post Florida in Lexington while noting, "This was a big win for us," Calipari moved on to the Hogs.

"They don't stop coming," Calipari said. "We've got another tough one on Tuesday."