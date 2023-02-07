Editor's note: The Other Days entry for Feb. 7 inadvertently ran in Monday's newspaper. Because of that, the Feb. 6 Other Days entries will run today.

100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- A handbook "Hints on News Reporting," has just been printed by the Haldeman-Julius press at Girard, Kan. The Book was written by Prof. Murray Sheehan; head of the journalism department of the University of Arkansas.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1973

• A bill to create an eight-member state Criminal Detention facilities Board was approved by a 28-0 vote in the Senate Monday. This proved to be objectionable to a number legislators, largely because it gave the state correction commissioner authority to order a jail or other detention facility closed if unacceptable conditions were not corrected within 90 days. As it passed Monday, SB 10 would require the Board to establish minimum standards for jails and to inspect each facility at least once a year to determine whether it was in compliance with the standards.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1998

• Junked cars and salvage yards in Jacksonville will soon be tucked away behind fences, thanks to an ordinance the City Council passed Thursday. The council began considering the measure more than three months ago in response to residents' objections to old vehicles and heaps of vehicle parts stored outside some area businesses, said Alderman Phil Keaton, chairman of the ordinance committee. "There'd been several complaints about operations that more or less look like junk or salvage yards," Keaton said the day before the meeting, which he missed because he had to undergo throat surgery. The proposal passed 9-0, with Aldermen Larry Wilson also absent, and no one turned up to speak at the scheduled public hearing. The council's move came as a similar measure is pending in North Little Rock. The North Little Rock proposal has just been amended and will be discussed at the next council meeting. Little Rock has had a salvage fencing law on the books for almost four years.

10 years ago

Feb. 6, 2013

CONWAY -- An organization that works with emerging world leaders has donated its collection of papers to the University of Central Arkansas Archives. The Arkansas Council for International Visitors is part of a national network of 92 communities that help introduce future world leaders to life in the United States, UCA said in a news release. "The [council's] collection is an important collection that documents the visits of literally hundreds of international visitors to Arkansas," said Jimmy Bryant, director of the UCA Archives. "Some of these international visitors have gone on to become leaders in their native countries," Bryant added. Bryant said he expects the collection will be ready for researchers to peruse by this spring. Bryant added that he was grateful to Walter Nunn, the nonprofit organization's former executive director, for choosing UCA to house the archives. The organization's website says it specializes "in citizen diplomacy programs and is a member of the National Council for International Visitors," UCA noted.