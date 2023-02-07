Pocahontas names assistant Chester head coach

A dream came true for Casey Chester on Friday when the Pocahontas School Board confirmed him as the high school's new football coach.

Chester, 47, played for Pocahontas from 1991-93 and has been on staff since 2002, serving as its defensive coordinator since 2004.

Chester is in rare company as the third Pocahontas head coach in the past 42 years, following legendary coach Dave Williams (1981-2013), and Charles Baty (2013-22) who is now the offensive line coach at Fort Smith Northside.

"It's just been my dream job because I went to school here, both my grandpas played here, my dad played here, my brother was here," Chester said. " All my family's went to school here to play for the Redskins."

Along with becoming head coach, Chester said he will remain as Pocahontas' defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Cannon Davis will also be retained as Chester looks to keep the staff intact from last season's Class 4A-3 champions.

"That's my passion. I love calling defense," Chester said. "So I will stay as defensive coordinator and our offensive coordinator's back. He's a young, energetic guy. He does a great job.

"Offensively, we will just keep it same. I mean, there may be minor changes, but Coach Baty was very successful with what he did. Our offensive coordinator learned under Coach Baty, and it'll pretty much just be the same. We'll just try to keep keep it going."

Under Baty, Pocahontas went 74-31 and won four conference titles. Baty said he had hoped the position would stay in-house.

"I'm extremely happy that Casey's gonna be the new head coach at Pocahontas," Baty said. "He was a great player there. His brother was a great player there, and I coached his nephew there which is one of the best quarterbacks that I've ever coached. He loves Pocahontas and loves kids, and he's got a great coaching staff. I think he'll be extremely successful."

Chester was born and raised in Pocahontas. His wife Melanie and her family are from the area and they have raised their three daughters all in the same town.

"It's a dream come true," Chester said. "The only [job] I would leave for is to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."