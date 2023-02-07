PREP BASKETBALL: Bowman’s only shot rallies Bentonville West to 52-47 victory over Bentonvillle

CENTERTON -- Tucker Bowman's only bucket of the game gave Bentonville West the lead with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining, and the Wolverines hit free throws down the stretch to take a 42-57 victory over Bentonville during 6A-West Conference action in Wolverine Arena.

Bowman's bucket gave West (21-2, 10-1) a 46-44 lead, then Dawson Price added two free throws for a four-point cushion with a minute left. Bentonville (17-5, 7-3) pulled within 48-47 on Jayden Lee's 3-pointer with 31 seconds on the clock, but Tucker Anderson and Bowman hit two free throws each in the final 23 seconds to ice the victory.

Anderson, the Central Arkansas signee, finished with 29 points for West, including a 10-of-10 outing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and was the only Wolverine in double figures. Lee finished with 21 for Bentonville, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Caden Miller added 12.