Record Number of Americans Reportedly Plan to Bet on Super Bowl LVII

More people than ever are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles this coming Sunday.

A record 50.4 million American adults are set to bet on the Big Game, according to an American Gaming Association Survey, which represents a 61% increase from the previous record set in 2022. An estimated $16 billion is expected to be wagered by those bettors, which is more than double the projection from last year.

Sports betting has continued to expand and it is now legal in 33 states, plus Washington D.C., and more than half of American adults live in a market where sports betting is legal. With that expansion, traditional Super Bowl wagers are also expected to outpace casual bets for the first time ever, per the report.

Thirty million adults plan to place a bet online, at a sportsbook or with a bookie and 28 million intend to bet in a pool contest or on Super Bowl squares, according to the AGA. Both figures are up at least 50% from the previous year.

Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite over Kansas City at SI Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 50.5 points. The Eagles last won the Super Bowl in 2017 and the Chiefs are playing for the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four years—they won in 2019 and lost in 2020.

The majority of the handle and a higher percentage of the total bets placed have been on Philadelphia. The game kicks off Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.